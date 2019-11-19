WWE Rumor Roundup: Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania 36 opponent, Sasha Banks takes shot at Triple H and more – 18th November 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup

In today's roundup, we take a look at the surprising words Roman Reigns reserved for King Corbin, backstage news on WWE Superstars who asked for their release and more!

Before we get to all that, let us take a look at the two headline-makers of the day

Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania 36 opponent

Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' gimmick is easily the best thing happening in WWE right now, and it looks like the company might be planning more big things for the WWE Universal champion.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has stated that Brock Lesnar might be the one to face Bray Wyatt at the Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania 36. He said:

"The one thing is that with Brock, see we’re in November, they will pretty much have Brock’s match locked up in the next month. You know Brock’s stuff, because of Paul, because of Brock, and because of Vince, it is always well-planned out in advance. And we should see hints of whatever it is pretty soon.

"I’m still thinking it might be Bray Wyatt. Although they are on different brands, so maybe that’s out of the question, but maybe it’s not, and even if it is out of the question today, it may not be out of the question in a month. If ratings go down, you know, what decision would they make at that point?"

Will Wyatt end up defeating Lesnar or will the Beast Incarnate end The Fiend's unbeaten run?

Sasha Banks takes shot at Triple H

On top of being the Boss, I’ve decided to also become the landlord because I own everything! I made NXT & I’m gonna love destroying it. Y’all haven’t paid your dues so consider your asses evicted! #TeamSmackDown #Vince>HunTAH #LegitBoss https://t.co/q9wLCNhzuz — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 16, 2019

Sasha Banks is someone who loves to stir up the WWE Universe. When she was on a hiatus, she kept tweeting about other wrestling promotions and made it look as if she was on the verge of leaving WWE.

Now, with Survivor Series coming up, she has tweeted something that is sure to catch everyone's attention, Banks used a simple hashtag that said Vince > Huntah.

Will Triple H and his NXT Superstars prevail at the pay per view or will the main roster demolish the upcoming stars?

