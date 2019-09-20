WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon's role in Brock Lesnar appearance; title change at live event; next star to get pushed, and more - 20th September 2019

Hello, and welcome to the 20th September edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. On today's rumor roundup, we take a look at an exclusive news story about Brock Lesnar's return, a title changing hands at a Live Event, Triple H's opinion on a forgotten star, and more.

Let's take a look at the 20th September rumor roundup:

#1 Vince McMahon made the decision to bring back Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television this past week and challenged Kofi Kingston to a match at the October 4th edition of SmackDown, which will also be the very first show on FOX. Kingston accepted Lesnar's challenge before being F5'd by the former Universal Champion.

Sportskeeda's very own Tom Colohue has now reported the backstage details that went into Lesnar's return. Apparently Vince McMahon added Lesnar late on and was not "requested" by SmackDown's Executive Director, Eric Bischoff. The report states that Bischoff was aware of Lesnar appearing on SmackDown.

The storyline and planning for the Lesnar appearance was done late in the day, with the script written by Paul Heyman, who is the current Executive Director of RAW, but also the on-screen advocate of Lesnar.

The report indicates that Bischoff didn't have a big role to play in the Lesnar appearance on SmackDown.

Lesnar and Kingston will face off on October 4 on FOX's first show, with Kingston defending his WWE Championship that he won at WrestleMania 35.

#2 24/7 title changes hands

EC3 won the 24/7 title for the second time

WWE's Superstars wrestled in Manila, Philippines, and we saw a title change! EC3, who has been all but forgotten on WWE television, won the 24/7 title, albeit briefly.

Following his match with Chad Gable, which he lost, EC3 pinned R-Truth to win the 24/7 title for the second time, but he lost it quickly as R-Truth got a hand from Gable to win back the title.

R-Truth regains the 24/7 from EC3 title with the assist from Gable, WHo IS UNREAl #WWEManila pic.twitter.com/Jfco9Kr9sS — KP | Was @ G1... (@archaicbro) September 20, 2019

