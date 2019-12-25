WWE Rumor Roundup: Major Royal Rumble plan revealed, Vince McMahon stops 2 Superstars' push and more – 24 December 2019

WWE have the Royal Rumble coming up in just about a month from now, and the rumours of the matches that will take place at the pay-per-view are coming in thick and fast. Today's rumour roundup has one major update on the PPV along with a lot of other exciting news and rumors.

Are WWE trying to prevent another Superstar from joining All Elite Wrestling? Seth Rollins comments on Brock Lesnar changing their match at WrestleMania – all this and more in today's roundup.

But, as always, before we get to that, let us start with the two big headline-makers of the day:

Major Royal Rumble plan revealed

WWE have not yet announced the matches for Royal Rumble and they have also not revealed who will be involved. However, it has been rumoured that Brock Lesnar will be in action at the pay-per-view.

Cageside Seats reports that the WWE Champion will go up against Cain Velasquez. The former MMA star has been pencilled in for the pay-per-view as per reports.

However, if that match does not take place, Lesnar will fight Kevin Owens or Randy Orton on the night.

If WWE doesn’t go with Cain Velasquez as Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble opponent, it will likely be either Kevin Owens or Randy Orton.

Vince McMahon stops 2 Superstars' push

Vince McMahon has decided not to push The Revival any more as they have not yet signed new deals. The WWE Chairman reportedly expected them to have put pen to paper by now.

WrestlingNews.co's report suggests that Vince is unhappy and wants to end their push.

Vince expected them to sign new contracts by now and they haven’t so this is what he wants to do with them. He wants to lock people in months before their contracts expire and if they don’t want to play ball then he’s going to push them as comedy guys.

The same report suggests that the tag-team duo will be turned into comical characters soon.

