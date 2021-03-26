WWE Rumor Roundup: 4-time WWE Champion teases retirement, WrestleMania 37 match has been changed and more - 26th March 2021

Welcome to today's WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring you the best updates from the world of wrestling. From two retired WWE Superstars planning their big return, to The Rock and Steve Austin being "uncomfortable" with WWE's idea for their feud, we have it all covered.

Adding to that, we also have some backstage news on Aleister Black and Charlotte Flair. So let's get to the two headline-makers of the day:

Daniel Bryan teases WWE retirement

Daniel Bryan was cleared for his in-ring return to WWE in March 2018. Three years on, the 4-time WWE Champion wants to end his career on his own terms and be with his family.

Bryan has not yet confirmed his plans to retire but hinted at it while talking to talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy. The 39-year-old confirmed his contract is coming to an end and he has not yet made any plans for the future. He is caught between the idea of spending time with his family and signing that one last contract. He said:

"For me, my contract is up soon and that sort of thing, so it's really just an evaluation of what's more important to me. Going out and doing this thing that I love every week, but being away from my family, being away from my wife and kids three days a week, and they're at this stage that you don't ever get back. I think it's a little bit different when they get to be in school and time isn't as slow as it is now. But we're not having any more kids and our boy is seven months. Our daughter is going to turn four in May and it's going by so fast."

While rumors suggest Daniel Bryan could be added to the WWE Universal title match at WrestleMania, the 39-year-old has other ideas. He wants to face someone like Cesaro at the Grandest Stage Of Them All before calling it quits. He said:

"There's also this idea of doing something with Cesaro, somebody like that. Somebody where it's like, 'Hey, we've grown up together, now we're adults together. Let's just do one big, cool WrestleMania match together! Let's just throw it all out there!' Another one I've always wanted but I've never been able to do was Shawn Michaels. He trained me and I just think the story there would be really cool."

WWE is very likely to confirm Daniel Bryan's addition in the Edge vs Roman Reigns match on SmackDown tonight.

