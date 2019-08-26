WWE Rumor Roundup: 5 Rumors from this week you need to know - The Undertaker, NXT and more

Shinsuke Nakamura demolished The Miz on the recent edition of SmackDown Live.

WWE is a busy place, and with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut now having shows and Live events almost every day of the week, it can be hard to keep up with the day-to-day happenings in the company.

With the biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam, now behind them, the company will be gearing up to its next big Pay-Per-View, Clash of Champions, which will see titles defended as well as the new King of the Ring be crowned, though the company will also have to prepare for huge shows inside MSG next month and the move from SmackDown to FS1 in October.

Here are five WWE rumours from this week you really need to know about.

Note: It should be noted that these rumors are just that, rumors. Though some may seem more likely than others, each one should be taken with a pinch of salt, as something to have fun with.

#5 What the NXT move means for the Superstars

The move could be big news for the wallets of the NXT Superstars.

In just a few weeks, WWE will undergo a major change, when they extend their popular developmental brand NXT to two hours, and move it to the USA Network.

This has left many fans speculating what the future holds for the Yellow Brand, and though we don't know those answers, rumors suggest that this is a huge thing for everyone involved.

According to Dave Meltzer who spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio, the USA Network is paying WWE $60 million to air NXT for the next two years.

This has had a major ripple effect on the entire show, according to Meltzer, as he also reported that there have been talks of paying the NXT Superstars much higher now that the show is on the USA Network.

