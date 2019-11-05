WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon & Seth Rollins' backstage meeting before RAW, surprising reason for press release, and more - 5th November, 2019

The RAW after Crown Jewel was an interesting show, where matches for Survivor Series were confirmed, as well as a few others teased. NXT invaded RAW after having invaded SmackDown last week, and a bunch of matches involving NXT, RAW and SmackDown talents were announced for Survivor Series.

In today's rumor roundup, we reveal what Vince McMahon said to the WWE Superstars before RAW about the Crown Jewel travel issue. There's also news about a Superstar potentially returning from injury, as well as the reason for WWE making a statement about Saudi Arabia.

All this and more in today's WWE rumor roundup:

#1 Vince McMahon, Seth Rollins talk backstage before RAW

Last week, after the Crown Jewel PPV, several of WWE's Superstars and crew had to stay back in Saudi Arabia due to a technical issue to the charter plane that WWE had hired. There were reports doing the rounds that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had a disagreement with the Saudi authorities which caused the Saudis to ground the plane.

But, WWE have refuted those rumours, saying that the delay was purely because of mechanical issues to the plane.

Ahead of RAW, Vince McMahon reportedly addressed the RAW Superstars backstage, where he assured them that it was only issues to the plane that caused the delay, as per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The WWE Chairman reportedly told the Superstars that the 40 minute TV delay in Saudi Arabia was a technical issue and that the Saudis decided to do that.

Seth Rollins also spoke in the meeting and told his fellow Superstars to not reveal whatever happens backstage in WWE on social media. Rollins seems to have taken over the role of the locker room leader and has sent a message to his fellow Superstars about how they conduct themselves on social media.

