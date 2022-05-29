WWE Rumor Roundup - 9-time champion returning to the company, tag team to reunite? Backstage uncertainty over Stephanie McMahon's future

We're back with Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. Several major stories have emerged over the past 24 hours, with the most prominent development being about a Hall of Famer's return.

The veteran star is back in the company at a very high level behind the scenes. We also have a detailed update regarding Stephanie McMahon's future following the announcement of her unforeseen hiatus.

Lastly, we'll look into talk of a possible tag team reunion. On that note, here are today's top rumors:

#1. Jeff Jarrett is returning to WWE

Jeff Jarrett is one his way back to the company.

As revealed by PWInsider, Jeff Jarrett has re-signed with WWE for a backstage role. The report states that Jeff Jarrett's executive position will see him in charge of live events.

Jeff Jarrett had initially joined the promotion as a backstage producer in 2019. The TNA and WWE Hall of Famer "quietly" left the company in 2021 and took up multiple assignments on the independent circuit.

Johnson also noted that Jeff Jarrett is expected to begin his new journey in the upcoming week. While the full extent of Jarrett's responsibilities is still unknown, he has signed up for a "high-level executive position":

"Jarrett will be working on the live events side of WWE's business in a high level executive position," added Mike Johnson. "One source described it as Jarrett "taking over live events." We are told Jarrett will officially begin his duties next week."

'Double J' is one of the most accomplished personalities in pro wrestling, and the nine-time champion in WWE will surely be a great asset to Vince McMahon's team.

#2. Details of the creative pitches for the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, possible reunion

WWE is set to crown a new set of women's tag team champions after Sasha Banks and Naomi's shocking RAW walkout. In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that multiple pitches had been made backstage regarding the tournament.

One idea that has come to light is to have a four-team tourney. Meltzer also disclosed the names of the groups that have been discussed. It's interesting that Zelina Vega and Carmella, who are no longer together, were also listed amongst the candidates.

The former champions split up after losing at WrestleMania 38, but they could reunite to enroll themselves for the upcoming competition:

"There have been different pitches made. At least two involved a four-team tournament," stated Dave Meltzer. "In one, the four names are Natalya & Shayna Baszler, Tamina & Dana Brooke, Nikki ASH & Doudrop, and Carmella & Zelina (even though they already broke up)."

WWE's women's tag team division lacks depth, and the writers could be forced to get Carmella and Zelina back together because of it.

#3. Update on Stephanie McMahon's status

Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on May 20th to announce that she was taking a leave of absence from WWE.

Vince McMahon's daughter has been WWE's Chief Brand Officer for a long time, and her decision came as a shock to almost everybody. McMahon explained that she was going on a hiatus to focus on her family.

Wade Keller reported that there were more reasons that contributed to Stephanie McMahon's break, and Dave Meltzer confirmed the rumor in the Newsletter. Sources close to the situation stated that the "other reasons" have been kept a secret:

"As far as the real reasons, as noted, the public story about spending more time with her family is true, but it's also not the only reason," wrote Meltzer. "But other reasons have been kept very quiet, and nothing has gotten out."

Another source was fairly confident that Stephanie McMahon won't resume her corporate duties anytime soon. There is also a degree of uncertainty over whether she will continue as the company's CBO after her return.

"One person close to the situation said they can say "for sure" she won't be back anytime soon," added Dave, "and that they don't know if she will ever come back in the role of Chief Brand Officer or not."

Ideally, we should get some clarity on Stephanie McMahon's future as time passes, and as always, you'll find all the updates here at Sportskeeda Wrestling.

