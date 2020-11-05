WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage details on Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt's relationship; Team RAW's possible 5th team member; Brock Lesnar's backstage attitude - 4th November 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumors from the day. With WWE inching closer towards Survivor Series, both RAW and SmackDown are gearing up for going head to head against each other at the upcoming pay-per-view. In today's edition, we will talk about the RAW Survivor Series team and who is likely to be the fifth and final member of the men's team. We will also take a look at WWE's attitude towards Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, Brock Lesnar's backstage issues, and much more.

So without further ado, let us jump in and check out the biggest stories of the day:

#5 WWE's opinion of Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss' relationship

One of the most engaging storylines in WWE today is the newfound comradery between Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. While The Fiend has been a heel ever since he debuted in WWE, it is now being stated that Wyatt and Bliss are being considered as babyfaces by the company.

PWInsider has also reported that WWE have based the relationship between The Fiend and Bliss on popular DC Characters The Joker and Harley Quinn.

''It was added that Bray Wyatt had been labeled a babyface by the WWE officials since the final days on SmackDown. However, considering the sinister nature of The Fiend's gimmick, Wyatt is not a babyface in a 'traditional sense.'

The Fiend has begun his program with Randy Orton on RAW and it looks like we will see a long-term feud between Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Drew McIntyre going forward. While Orton is a heel and McIntyre is a babyface, the addition of Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss will add a new dynamic to the program.

