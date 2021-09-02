WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage heat for current champion, update on Brock Lesnar, Alexa Bliss and more – 1st September 2021

Welcome to the September 1st edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we take a look at the top stories of the day. SummerSlam is behind us, and the focus now shifts to the Extreme Rules 2021 later this month.

WWE is building up matches for the pay-per-view, and we saw a few hints of the possible card. We have some interesting backstage news on a WrestleMania 38 match in today's roundup, updates on Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair, and more.

Before we get to all that, let's get past the headline makers of the day.

#5 Backstage heat for Riddle after comments on WWE Universal Champion

Riddle loves to give his honest opinion on things and has always been vocal. He gave an interview with Bleacher Report last month and took a shot at WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer now reports there is backstage heat for Riddle following his comments. The WON journalist noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio:

"In real life his mouth gets him in trouble a lot, including this last week. It's not like it's gonna hurt his push because Vince likes him and everything, but he ruffled some feathers again with his comments on Roman Reigns." (h/t Wrestletalk)

What did Riddle say about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

Riddle claimed he was not impressed with Roman Reigns and could take him out in a real fight. The WWE RAW Tag Team champion went on to take more shots at Reigns and added he could not move a needle.

"When he's saying 'Acknowledge me' or 'I move the needle', no, you don't. You're related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I'm not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth. You're not moving needles. I'm the real stallion, RK-Bro is moving the merch, we're moving the needle, and that's it. I don't want to say too much, I'm not trying to get in trouble. Hey, hats off to him. He's amazing at what he does. I do like what he does, but at the same time, it's like, get off your high horse. You're in that spot for a reason," said Riddle.

365 days as Your Universal Heavyweight Champion… #CelebrateMe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 30, 2021

Roman Reigns completed a full year as the WWE Universal Champion this week and celebrated it on Twitter. Could we see a celebration on SmackDown this Friday?

