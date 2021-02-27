WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage news on WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37, RAW Superstar going to be 'protected', Brock Lesnar speculations and more - 26th February 2021

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the latest from the world of wrestling. With WrestleMania just a few weeks away, WWE have a lot of plans going on backstage, and we have some interesting rumors for you.

From Vince McMahon to Brock Lesnar, there are several involved in today's WWE Rumor Roundup. Will The Miz be heading to WrestleMania as the WWE Champion? Will Roman Reigns be dropping the title before he faces Edge? There are so many questions in the WWE Universe, and we have some backstage information on some of them.

Without further ado, here are the top WWE rumors of the day:

Backstage news on who will be entering WrestleMania 37 as WWE Champion

THE MOST MUST-SEE CHAMPION IN WWE HISTORY.@mikethemiz has shocked the world and CASHED IN to become #WWEChampion! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/zjmp4EvlO0 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021

The Miz cashed in his Money In The Bank contract at Elimination Chamber earlier this month to become the new WWE Champion. He did get some help from The Hurt Business CEO, Bobby Lashley, but that might come back to haunt him.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Miz is bound to soon drop the title to Bobby Lashley. The WON journalist reports that the change of title could happen on Monday Night RAW next week or at Fastlane next month. He said:

"Miz feels like a transitional champion, and they are doing everything possible to make you believe he's going to lose the title on the 3/1 RAW to Lashley. Lashley has been booked like a monster, and one would come out of the PPV feeling that the title match for WrestleMania would be Lashley vs. McIntyre."

Continuing to talk about why he feels The Miz would not enter WrestleMania 37 as the WWE Champion, Meltzer said:

"In another era, the idea of a guy like Miz who had won four matches since the start of 2020 headlining Mania wouldn't be the direction. But a weak guy not seen as a top guy by the audience put in a top Mania match isn't going to have the kind of misfire revenue decreases of when the revenue was based on appealing to consumer tastes at that moment."

Dave Meltzer expects Drew McIntyre to be involved in some way at WWE Fastlane and could be the challenger to Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37 for the WWE title.