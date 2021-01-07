WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage politics responsible for Ric Flair angle? Current Champion sent to the hospital; WWE NXT Superstar to join Roman Reigns' storyline - 7th January 2020

Triple H has compares a current WWE Superstar to Brock Lesnar, details regarding backstage politics to make Ric Flair look weak, and a new addition to Roman Reigns' storyline. These are some of the topics that we will be discussing on today's edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

Brock Lesnar may have been absent from WWE since WrestleMania 36, but Triple H believes there is another Superstar on the roster who is very similar to The Beast Incarnate. Who could that Superstar be? Read on!

Apart from that, we will also take a look at why a current Champion in WWE needed to go to the hospital, original plans for Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair on Monday Night RAW and much more!

So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the biggest stories and rumours related to WWE today:

#5 Backstage politics trying to make WWE legend Ric Flair look weak?

Last week on WWE RAW, multiple legends returned to WWE including The Nature Boy Ric Flair. Flair was involved in an angle where he cost his daughter her match against Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce by tripping her.

During a tag team match featuring Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans, Evans started flirting with The Nature Boy who was present at ringside.

As a result, Flair ended up helping Evans' team pick up the win against his own daughter. After the match, however, Charlotte gave Flair a piece of her mind and insulted the former WWE Champion.

Advertisement

While speaking to SK Wrestling on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that this angle could be the result of backstage politics, to make Ric Flair look weak.

"This is all backstage politics of making Flair look weak that they have been doing forever."

Vince Russo also stated that Charlotte Flair needs to stop doing angles that put her father down.

''This is going to turn into an angle. Are we going to do something with Ric Flair and Charlotte again? No bro. We'll probably never see Ric again. So, at what point do you say, no, I'm not doing it."

There have been some rumors which suggest that this angle was botched and did not go the way it was originally planned. We will be talking about this more later.

Do you think Ric Flair was presented as "weak" on WWE RAW? Tell us below!