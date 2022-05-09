WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage reaction to Roman Reigns teasing WWE departure, Charlotte Flair's injury update, Top star "incentivized" to keep the company his top priority

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the top WWE rumors over the last 24 hours.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns shocked the fans by teasing his departure from the company during a recent live event. We now have an update on his future with the company, as well as the backstage reaction to his promo.

We also have an update on Charlotte Flair suffering an injury tonight at WrestleMania Backlash.

#3. Backstage reaction to Roman Reigns' promo at Trenton live event

The Tribal Chief recently cut a promo at a live event in Trenton. He claimed that he's starting a new phase in his career and is not sure if he'll be back there again.

"I've been here many times, you know what I'm saying? I've been here a couple of times in the past 10 years. And I'm starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don't know if I'll be back here again. If that's the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support," said Roman Reigns.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now reported backstage reactions to Reigns' promo. Numerous people that he spoke to backstage stated that The Tribal Chief is "heavily figured into creative plans for the company for the foreseeable future, and he's not expected to leave any time soon."

#2. Roman Reigns has been incentivized to keep WWE as his top priority

The report from Fightful Select further added that another source told them that Roman Reigns has been "accommodated and incentivized" to keep WWE at the top of his priority list.

It has also been mentioned that Reigns' comments could mean that he'll be wrestling lesser on house shows going forward. However, nothing has been confirmed by The Tribal Chief himself.

Roman Reigns continues to be arguably the biggest star on the WWE's current roster. He is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

#1. Update on Charlotte Flair's injury at WrestleMania Backlash

Charlotte Flair lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey tonight at WrestleMania Backlash in a brutal "I Quit" match. Following the match, WWE announced that The Queen has suffered a fractured radius.

In an update on the same, Fightful Select has reported that this is a storyline injury angle to take Flair off television. The creative was told that she would be taking some time off following WrestleMania Backlash. It is not yet known how long she will be away.

