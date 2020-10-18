We welcome you all to another stacked edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's lineup kicks off with a big update regarding WWE's plans for Becky Lynch's in-ring return.

The former RAW Women's Champion was also spotted at a WWE show recently, and there is a lot of speculation about her future.

Details of a surprising story involving Vince McMahon and CM Punk have also come to light. WWE might have also managed to pull off a major signing of a wrestler who recently had his breakout moment in All Elite Wrestling.

A top Superstar from SmackDown is also in line for a character change, and a major singles push going forward. Finally, WWE has made a decision regarding RAW Underground's future.

On that note, here is the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5 WWE's plans for Becky Lynch, WrestleMania 37 opponent, recent spotting at SmackDown, Ronda Rousey training, and more

Becky Lynch's due date is in December, and the former RAW Women's Champion is not expected to return before next year's WrestleMania.

However, a new report from WrestlingNews.co has revealed that Vince McMahon is hoping for 'The Man' to be ready to return by January or February. The company still plans to book a Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch singles feud when they are set to return to action. The match between the two former RAW Women's Champions is also expected to main event WrestleMania 37.

A WWE source also told WrestlingNews.co that Vince McMahon wants to have the fans back for WrestleMania 37, with Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey being one of the marquee matches on the card.

The source revealed the following:

"Vince is hoping for Becky to be back in January or February to start the one on one feud with Ronda. Vince wants WrestleMania to be the show that says 'WWE is back. We can't do Becky vs. Ronda in the Thunderdome with no fans. He wants the fans back, and they will be back by the time Mania rolls around."

RingSideNews also reported that Becky Lynch was backstage with Seth Rollins on the most recent episode of SmackDown.

For what it’s worth, Becky Lynch WAS backstage at SmackDown this week.



I believe Ringside News reported it. I asked about it and it’s accurate. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) October 17, 2020

Big thanks to @rondarousey & @travisbrownemma for the invite to do a little wrestling around. I’ve met a lot of people that come from different sports but none besides @therealkurtangle that have the respect for pro wrestling like she does. pic.twitter.com/i0vjd5vQI2 — The Cowboy (@JamesStormBrand) October 17, 2020

As noted, Becky Lynch is expected to give birth in December, and we should get a fair idea of her possible in-ring return by early 2021. Regarding Ronda Rousey's status, the former UFC Champion was spotted training in the ring with Travis Browne and former IMPACT Wrestling/TNA veteran James Storm.

The latest updates hint towards Ronda Rousey returning to action much earlier than expected.