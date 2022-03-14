WWE Rumor Roundup: Top RAW star could be forced to give up his finisher, Scott Hall on life support (March 13th, 2022)

Welcome back to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily rumor roundup, where we take a look at the top WWE rumors over the last 24 hours.

Former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes' status with WWE has been a major point of discussion over the last several weeks. Now, a new report suggests that his arrival could lead to a top RAW star being forced to give up his finisher.

A new report has revealed a worrying update on WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who is currently on life support. Also, we have a report on how the company was forced to change its plans following Big E's unfortunate injury on SmackDown.

Without further ado, let's dive straight into the daily rumor roundup. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#3 Cody Rhodes' return could force Damian Priest to give up his finisher

The latest report from Fightful Select has hinted that Monday Night RAW Superstar Damian Priest could be forced to give up his finisher The Reckoning, which is pretty similar to Cody Rhodes' finisher Cross Rhodes.

"Those close to Cody said that he didn’t even know that Damian Priest didn’t use The Reckoning/Cross Rhodes on TV last week until we inquired about it. One WWE producer says they don’t believe that could be an accident, though," stated the report.

The report further adds that Rhodes currently has multiple offers from different pro-wrestling companies, but there's no confirmation yet on whether he has signed any of them. Previously, reports suggested that WWE wants to bring him in for a WrestleMania 38 match against Seth Rollins.

#2 Scott Hall on life support after multiple heart attacks

Scott Hall aka Razor Ramon

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is on life support after suffering three heart attacks. He was recently hospitalized after he fell and broke his hip and had hip replacement surgery, but that led to complications.

"Former WCW and WWE star Scott Hall is on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga. after suffering three heart attacks last night, PWTorch has learned. He had hip replacement surgery last week, but suffered a serious complication when a blood clot got loose," reported PWTorch.

The wrestling world has united to show their love and support to the "bad guy". We here at Sportskeeda wish a speedy recovery to Scott Hall.

#1 How Big E's injury on SmackDown forced WWE to change their plans

This past week on Friday Night SmackDown, Big E faced a serious injury after a bad landing on the ringside during his match. He was stretched out of the arena and later revealed that he broke his neck.

Fightful Select later reported that E was scheduled to team up with Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston in a dark match after SmackDown to face the team of Sami Zayn, Happy Corbin, and Madcap Moss. However, the company was then forced to change this to a one-on-one match between McIntyre and Austin Theory.

Big E has since shared an update on his condition stating that there is no damage to his spine and he won't be needing surgery.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Cody Rhodes will return to WWE? Yes No 79 votes so far