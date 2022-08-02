WWE Rumor Roundup: Big name to return ahead of Clash at the Castle, Former champion to get a new presentation under Triple H, Update on released superstars' comeback 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories revolving around top names like Ciampa, Triple H and Ronda Rousey.

This week on RAW, former NXT Champion Ciampa shocked everyone and won two matches to become the number one contender for Bobby Lashley's United States Championship. Big things could seemingly be in store for him under Triple H's regime. We will also take a look at the update on rumors of Sasha Banks and Naomi returning to WWE:

3) Update on Sasha Banks' potential return to WWE

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

The Boss Sasha Banks and Naomi were allegedly unhappy with their creative direction as they walked out of an episode of RAW in May. They were subsequently suspended without pay and stripped of their Women's Tag Team Championship.

However, with Vince McMahon retiring, there are rumors that they could return to television soon. Here's what Dave Meltzer said about the tandem's potential comeback:

"If everything goes the way it’s expected to go, they’ll be back. I don’t think that the deal was done. It’s been reported the deal was done – when I asked people in the company, it was basically, ‘Yeah that’s what it looks like is going to happen’,'' noted Meltzer.

Meltzer also stated that the deal isn't 100% confirmed now, and nothing is etched in stone. However, they are expected to return in the near future.

2) Ciampa to get a big push with Triple H as creative head?

Former NXT Champion Ciampa joined the main roster this April and joined forces with The Miz. Initially, it looked like there were no big plans for him under Vince McMahon. However, he could become a significant player on RAW with Triple H as the promotion's creative head. Here is what Cageside seats reported:

''Pretty obvious, especially after his win last night, but Fightful Select reports Tommaso Ciampa is likely to be a big beneficiary of Triple H taking over WWE creative.''

Meanwhile, Fightful Select noted that Ciampa's presentation would likely get an enhancement under Triple H's administration. He has been commended for his adaptability and doing well in his role. The Blackheart could also be getting his old NXT theme back moving forward.

1) Ronda Rousey expected to return before Clash at the Castle

WWE has announced that Ronda Rousey has been fined and suspended for her actions at SummerSlam. After losing her match against Liv Morgan due to a refereeing oversight, The Rowdy One attacked not only Morgan but also the match official.

Dave Meltzer has stated that she is likely to return before the Clash at the Castle event.

"Not that long. She's booked on the Cardiff show, so she's going to be unsuspended at least before [that]. I don't know when she comes back, she'll be out for I don't know how long, but it's not going to be a month, put it that way, because she's got to be back for the pay-per-view show," highlighted Meltzer.

Ronda Rousey put the SmackDown Women's Champion in a submission hold, and Morgan tapped out. However, the referee did not see it, and Rousey lost the bout. She later took her frustrations out on the WWE match official who had made the major error, getting herself suspended in the process.

