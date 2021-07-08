WWE Rumor Roundup: Big push for veteran, former world champion called hard to work with, Roman Reigns willing to walk away, Aleister Black in AEW (8th July 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we highlight the latest backstage stories and rumors from the company. In today's edition, we will take an in-depth look at why a former WWE Superstar joined AEW just a month after being let go by Vince McMahon's promotion.

Plus, what does the future hold for Roman Reigns? Which former WWE Champion was considered difficult to work with backstage? These questions will be answered in today's WWE Rumor Roundup among many other interesting topics.

So without further ado, let's take a look at some of the biggest WWE related stories:

#5 WWE Superstar Roderick Strong set for a big push

Veteran superstar and former North American Champion Roderick Strong is in for a big push as per Fightful Select. Strong had taken a sabbatical from WWE when he seemingly quit NXT a few weeks back. While it was believed that he would show up on the main roster, Strong recently returned to NXT as part of a brand new faction called The Diamond Mine.

The faction consists of Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, Hideki Suzuki, and Malcolm Bivens. The reported plan is for Strong to get a major push in NXT. WrestlingInc noted that WWE has big plans for the cruiserweight division in NXT, and Strong might be the pillar who will be tasked with propelling the division:

"The company has big plans to feature the cruiserweight division this year, using more top names and storylines within the division, and word is that Strong is factored into those plans as officials look to add marquee value to the NXT Cruiserweight Title."

Roderick Strong figures big into NXT’s 2021 plans, especially their efforts to add marquee value to the Cruiserweight Title.



- Fightful Select pic.twitter.com/nVSgMlTHlo — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) July 7, 2021

Roderick Strong has already started his program with the current Cruiserweight Champion, Kushida, on WWE NXT.

Do you think Strong should become part of the cruiserweight division or join the ongoing feud between his former Undisputed Era partners, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly?

