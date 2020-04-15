WWE Rumor Roundup: Why Brock Lesnar is not in any storyline, bad news for Braun Strowman and more – 14 April 2020

A former NXT champion was set to be fired before his match vs Cesaro.

A current champion booed Edge during his match against Ric Flair in 2006.

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors

SHARE

Strowman and Lesnar

In today's roundup, we take a look at the top stories from WWE. A former NXT Champion was set to be fired before his match against Cesaro, a current Champion booed Edge during his match, and Ric Flair revealed which two Hall of Famers cannot work as heels.

Before we get to all that, let us get past the two headline-makers of the day:

Brock Lesnar off WWE TV because of the pandemic?

Brock Lesnar dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 and has been off WWE TV ever since. He has not appeared on both the RAW shows after the Show of Shows.

According to PWInsider, Lesnar will be back on WWE TV once the pandemic situation is under control. The report stated that he is only off TV and will be back in the near future.

I think that now that the Title has been taken off of him, and given the situation with the pandemic, Brock will probably be out of WWE’s storylines for the near future. But as soon as things get back to normal and they are running the way that they used to, he will be back. And he should be, just not as the champion in my opinion.

The WWE Universe does not miss The Beast Incarnate and as long as he is not handed the title as soon as he is back, there would not be an issue for the fans.

Bad news for Braun Strowman?

Braun Strowman has won the WWE Universal title and that came out of nowhere. Roman Reigns was supposed to be in the title match against Goldberg at WrestleMania but the threat of the coronavirus pandemic resulted in him pulling out of the match.

Wade Keller of PW Torch has pointed out on his podcast that the win for Strowman is not good news. He states:

When Braun Strowman was red hot we talked about the limitation of Braun quickly catching up to his push. It happened with Sting as well, and Sting was a hotter act in a lot of ways and certainly more athletic, and a more dynamic babyface. But when he beat Ric Flair in Baltimore in 1990, I was there, it felt like a crowning moment and electric moment to witness.

Advertisement

This Braun win had that kind of build up because he didn't have any pressure on him as it was impromptu. I'm not sure he has got the all around skill set to be in the spot, on the promos or in the main-event matches you pay to see.

1 / 5 NEXT