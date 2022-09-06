WWE Rumor Roundup: Brock Lesnar's return opponent revealed, Another former world champion set to return? Disappointing update on Roman Reigns' future

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting rumors revolving around top names like Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate has been out of action ever since he lost the Last Man Standing match to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. However, reports are emerging which suggest that he could likely be back for a major dream match featuring The All-Mighty Bobby Lashley:

3) Brock Lesnar to face Bobby Lashley upon return

Xero News @NewsXero Hearing of a very early plan to get Lesnar in for Saudi.



Pitched idea was Lesnar vs Lashley



This is a very early plan and is no where near confirmed at the moment. Hearing of a very early plan to get Lesnar in for Saudi.Pitched idea was Lesnar vs Lashley This is a very early plan and is no where near confirmed at the moment.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have only faced each other once in WWE. Their match took place at the Royal Rumble 2022, where Lashley defeated Lesnar thanks to interference from Paul Heyman. Xero News has reported that there are plans to have the two men face each other again at the next big Saudi Arabia show.

The next big Saudi Arabia show is set to take place on November 5, 2022. Bobby Lashley currently holds the United States Championship, but hasn't been a part of any major storyline ever since he defeated Austin Theory to win it. A match against Brock Lesnar would certainly be a dream match and the two powerhouses will hopefully get a longer match this time around.

2) Roman Reigns not to be a part of the Crown Jewel show

Speaking of Crown Jewel, Xero News has also stated that there are no current plans for Roman Reigns to be part of the show. They said that these plans could be subject to change. It is rather disheartening that there are no plans for the WWE Universal Champion for now. It was earlier reported that he would be missing Extreme Rules as well.

''Got told yesterday atm there isnt any plans for Roman at crown jewel either, this may change closer to the time. For the moment the main focus is on USOS/Solo and Sami. If they dont do a Roman match for crown Jewel then he wont be wrestling until SS," Xero News noted on Twitter.

If The Tribal Chief is not figured into the Crown Jewel card then it would mean that he will not be having another match until Survivor Series, which will be taking place on 26th November 2022.

1) Bray Wyatt likely to return to WWE with Triple H in charge

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bray Wyatt edited his Twitter bio Bray Wyatt edited his Twitter bio ⭕ https://t.co/q5wUudeiNh

This week on RAW, we saw the return of former Universal champion Braun Strowman. There have been rumors swirling about Bray Wyatt also making his long-awaited WWE return soon. Both these men were released under Vince McMahon's regime last year. However, Triple H has tried to shake things up and re-hire a lot of the released talent. Here is what Fightful Select stated:

"Many have been waiting for a Bray Wyatt return, and it didn't happen at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, we've learned some interesting notes. As reported, those in WWE that Fightful spoke to believe that a return to WWE is more likely under Triple H than it was under Vince McMahon.''

Fightful Select has stated that there is a belief backstage that Wyatt is much more likely to return under Triple H than he was under Vince McMahon. Triple H has showered praise on Bray Wyatt and spoke highly of him during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. Should Bray Wyatt return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe