WWE Rumor Roundup: Cody Rhodes set to make a big return against four-time world champion at WrestleMania, Real reason why Brock Lesnar was covered in blood

#3 WWE's big plans to bring back Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38

The latest reports in PWInsider have confirmed that Cody Rhodes has signed a deal with WWE. The former AEW star is set to return to his former company. Additional reports suggest that he will be a part of RAW following his return.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Rhodes would face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. The latter has no matches scheduled for The Show of Shows, but WWE has huge plans involving The Architect.

Meltzer said that Cody Rhodes' return could be similar to The Hardy Boyz's in 2017.

"How they do it, I think they may end up doing the Hardys thing, where you know they're coming but they don't announce it, and they get the big pop, they show up the day of the show," Meltzer continued. "They may be doing that one. But they've played up so big, Seth Rollins and WrestleMania. Again, he didn't do an angle with anybody else, there's nobody left. It's not like they downplayed him because he's not on the card, which is what you do in this scenario if someone's not one the card."

#2 Details on Brock Lesnar being busted open at MSG

Brock Lesnar is coming for blood

Brock Lesnar successfully defended his title against Austin Theory at MSG, but he could not celebrate for long. Roman Reigns and The Usos launched a brutal attack on The Beast Incarnate that left the latter bleeding profusely in the middle of the ring.

Dave Meltzer recently stated that Lesnar didn't blade himself, and it was an actual result of taking huge bumps against the steel steps.

"Regarding the 3/5 Madison Square Garden show, the word is that Lesnar did not use a blade to cut himself and it was a hardway job from the steps. WWE bans blading. Obviously that angle was meant to have blood and Lesnar does what he wants, but the reality is that blading is a lot safer that having someone bust your head hardway," said Meltzer.

#1 Backstage WWE rumor hints at change in plans for the title match at WrestleMania

As of this writing, RK-Bro are set to put their RAW Tag Team Championships on the line against The Street Profits at WrestleMania 38. However, the latest rumors suggest that Alpha Academy might be added to the match ahead of the show.

As per the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former champions could be involved in the tag team championship match, especially after they attacked both teams on RAW this week.

"The key new stuff is an Usos Smackdown tag team title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs and a Raw tag team title defense, which has been announced as Randy Orton & Riddle vs. The Street Profits, but will be adding Chad Gable & Otis to make it a three-way," stated the report.

Alpha Academy never really got their title rematch and they could make a good argument in favor of being added to the RAW Tag Team Championship bout at The Show of Show. Could we see them lock horns in a qualification match next week on RAW?

