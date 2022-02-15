WWE Rumor Roundup: Cody Rhodes set to return after AEW exit, Stone Cold's WrestleMania 38 opponent, and more

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors from the world of wrestling. The biggest story that has broken today is regarding the exit of AEW's major star Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi Rhodes.

Apart from that, we will focus on the rumored return of Stone Cold Steve Austin in an in-ring capacity. The Rattlesnake has been approached by the company for an in-ring return for WrestleMania 38. So without any further ado, let's dive in and see what could be in store for the former World champion:

#3 Cody Rhodes in talks with WWE after leaving AEW

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Spoke to a source just now that fully anticipates WWE coming to an agreement with Cody Rhodes. Unbelievable. Spoke to a source just now that fully anticipates WWE coming to an agreement with Cody Rhodes. Unbelievable.

Tony Khan officially announced that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes are done with AEW. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men has stated that Cody is in talks with Vince McMahon's company. Other reports have also suggested that Rhodes could be making his return to the company soon.

"I can confirm that Cody's camp has been in contact with WWE officials," tweeted Zarian.

As per Fightful Select, Rhodes was looking for a big-money deal with AEW after his contract expired in 2021. However, that did not happen and they decided to part ways instead.

#2 Stone Cold could face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Yes, Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens has been discussed for WrestleMania. Yes, Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens has been discussed for WrestleMania.

This week on RAW, Kevin Owens made some nasty remarks about this year's WrestleMania venue - Texas. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, this was done to set up a match between Kevin Owens and Texas' hero Stone Cold Steve Austin:

''They have a lot of tickets left to sell and the impression I have is the match is on. That’s why he [Owens] started doing the promos. I know that backstage at WWE all day, that’s all I kept hearing about. I heard it early in the day and I kept checking around and more people were saying they heard the same thing.”

The company is reportedly in talks with Steve Austin to make a comeback for a one-time in-ring return at WrestleMania this year.

#1 More on Steve Austin's return at WrestleMania

Fightful Select has reported that the company has made significant overtures to get the former WWE champion to make a huge return for this year's WrestleMania. Austin has not wrestled in a match in 19 years and is one of the few superstars who has stuck to his retirement.

Fightful has learned that WWE has made a significant overture towards one of the biggest draws in history "Stone Cold" Steve Austin for an in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

Stone Cold's last match took place at WrestleMania 19. Now, he may be back in action once again. Even though he has continued to make appearances for the company over the past 19 years, they have not been as an in-ring competitor.

Do you think Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to the ring at WrestleMania 38? Will Cody Rhodes sign with WWE? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

