WWE Rumor Roundup: Company's plans for possible bizarre new faction led by 11-time Champion; 6-way Championship match set to be added to WrestleMania 36 - 8th March 2020

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Pic: Sasha Banks

Welcome to another edition of the WWE rumor roundup where we try and bring you the biggest stories from the day. With Elimination Chamber set to take place soon, WWE will be looking to make a major impact on the last stop before WrestleMania 36.

With 'Mania just a few weeks away, the company is trying its best to give the fans a card to remember. While only a handful of matches have been announced currently, there have been a lot of backstage rumblings regarding possible new matches that could be announced very soon.

Apart from that, we will take a look at a possible reason why former US Champion's push got scrapped and why a SmackDown Superstar has been frustrated lately.

So, without any further ado let us jump in:

#5 Original plans for Matt Hardy to lead a stable in NXT

Iconic 11-time Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy finally bid adieu to WWE after having returned in 2017. Hardy's contract came to an end this month and the veteran chose not to re-sign with the company.

Hardy has teased joining AEW while suggesting that he has been in talks with multiple other companies as well. Interestingly, WWE had apparently given Hardy the option of joining NXT in order to prevent him from leaving.

While speaking to PWInsider, Matt Hardy revealed that WWE had plans for him to lead a faction based on his 'Broken' character. Hardy had shot to fame thanks to his bizarre 'Broken' gimmick during his time in Impact Wrestling but unfortunately, WWE could not make use of this gimmick once he made his return to WWE.

There have been rumors suggesting that Matt Hardy will be joining the Dark Order faction in AEW so it is quite possible that WWE wanted him to create his own new stable in NXT.

1 / 5 NEXT