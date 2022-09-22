WWE Rumor Roundup: Details on Triple H being unhappy with female star's work, Hall of Famer to return to in-ring action soon, Popular star to turn heel?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and updates from around the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting rumors revolving around top names like Triple H, Ronda Rousey, and Edge.

Edge has been out of action since he was brutally beaten up by The Judgment Day following his match against Dominik Mysterio. Dominik beat Edge with a chair, injuring his leg. It was reported that The Rated R Superstar will be written off TV following the attack. However, he may be returning sooner rather than later:

3) Edge is set to return to the ring at WWE Extreme Rules

It has been rumored that Edge could be making his return soon, and will likely be part of the upcoming Extreme Rules match. Since the Extreme Rules poster released by WWE features Edge, it is believed that the former WWE Champion will have a match at the Premium Live Event.

Edge has been embroiled in a severe rivalry with The Judgment Day ever since faction members Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest turned their backs on their former leader. They have now added Dominik Mysterio to their ranks and the young star is adamant on making life miserable for Edge and his father Rey Mysterio. Mysterio and Riddle joined forces on RAW this past week but couldn't defeat The Judgment Day. Hopefully, Edge's return will help shift momentum to their side.

2) Triple H changed a match outcome as he wasn't happy with the original winner

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer revealed that Triple H once changed the pre-decided outcome of a match mid-way because he wasn't happy with the performance of a female star. This happened during the 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament when he scored Rachel Ellering's win over Marti Belle even though that wasn't the original plan.

“It’s happened due to injuries a couple of times, and then I remember once, Paul Levesque (Triple H)… there was a women’s tournament, and it was Marti Belle and Rachael Ellering – Rachael Ellering was gonna lose, and in the middle of the match he just switched it. He didn’t like Marti Belle and how she was working,” said Meltzer (H/t: WrestleTalk)

Marti Belle did not get signed by WWE and is currently performing for NWA, where she is a former women's tag team champion. It is rare for a match's decision to change mid-way, but Triple H wasn't impressed with Belle's work and decided to make the call.

1) Ronda Rousey to turn heel?

Ronda Rousey is one of the most popular stars in WWE today. The former SmackDown Women's champion hasn't been booked as a typical babyface or heel. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that she has been working as a heel during house shows.

He also recently revealed that she has been teaming up with Shayna Baszler. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is set to take on Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. Though Morgan is a babyface, Rousey is the fan-favorite heading into the match. We might possibly get to see a major heel turn from the former UFC star on the show.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. Should Ronda Rousey turn heel? Yes No 0 votes so far