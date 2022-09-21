Ronda Rousey, Bayley, and a surprising former WWE Champion advertised for Extreme Rules

WWE Superstars Ronda Rousey, Bayley, and The Rated-R Superstar Edge have been confirmed for WWE Extreme Rules.

Extreme Rules was first introduced to WWE fans back in 2007 as "One Night Stand: Extreme Rules." Since then, WWE has made it an annual event in which most, if not all, of the matches, are contested under an extreme stipulation. At last year's show, Roman Reigns defeated Finn Balor as "The Demon" in the event's titular match, retaining the Universal Championship.

This year's show is right on the horizon, with the likes of Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins already confirmed for the event. Now, in their latest poster for the show, WWE has revealed that several more big names will be present on the card. Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey is advertised, as well as WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who is currently out with a storyline injury.

Rousey and Edge alongside Bayley

Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins, and Bianca Belair are also featured on the poster. However, SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is absent from the poster, but will still feature on the card.

An interesting stipulation will return at WWE Extreme Rules

With the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle reaching its boiling point, a special stipulation has been added for the upcoming event.

The Original Bro and The Visonary will face-off in the return of the Fight Pit, something that Riddle is familiar with from his NXT days. The former UFC star has faced the likes of Timothy Thatcher in the Pit, with Kurt Angle as a special guest referee.

Ken Shamrock pioneered a similar concept with the Lion's Den match during the Attitude Era. There is no doubt why he teased his possible involvement in the match following the announcement.

What do you think about the poster? Are you excited for Edge's return? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

