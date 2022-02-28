WWE Rumor Roundup: WWE has no plans for 4-time champion's return, Top SmackDown heel to turn babyface, Update on Vince McMahon's in-ring return (February 27th, 2022)

Welcome to the latest edition of our daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where take a look at the top rumors from the world of sports entertainment over the last 24 hours.

WWE reportedly has no creative plans for the return of Elias, who has been away from our television screens for quite some time now. Additionally, there may be plans to turn a SmackDown heel into a babyface soon.

We also have an update on the rumored Vince McMahon in-ring return at WrestleMania 38.

So without any further ado, let's dive straight into the rumor roundup.

#3 WWE Rumor Roundup (February 27th, 2022): No creative plans for the return of Elias

Former 4-time WWE 24/7 champion Elias has been away from WWE television for several months now. He had a rivalry with Jaxson Ryker on Monday Night RAW last year in July, which Elias lost.

Following this, multiple vignettes were shown where Elias burned down his guitar and hinted at a gimmick change. However, nothing transpired of those, and the vignettes suddenly stopped after a while.

According to the latest reports from Ringside News, there are no creative plans currently for him to return. It is to the extent that his name hasn't even come up in discussions for a long time.

"I don't remember the last time his name came up. It's been so long," the report stated

While Elias hasn't won any major titles in the company, he has always been a fan-favorite. Fans were excited to see what new gimmick will he come up with, but that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon.

#2 Babyface turn being teased for Madcap Moss

According to WrestlingNews, WWE may be planning a babyface turn from Friday Night SmackDown star Madcap Moss. He is currently in a feud against Drew McIntyre alongside Happy Corbin.

As per the reports, his face-turn could coincide with him and Corbin splitting up, which has been teased multiple times recently.

Moss took on McIntyre at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia last week. He took a scary bump to his head during the match that left many concerned. However, Moss continued with the match and finished it like a true professional.

McIntyre now has eyes on Happy Corbin, and the two could face each other at WrestleMania 38.

#1 Update on Vince McMahon's in-ring return at WrestleMania 38

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is set to appear on The Pat McAfee Show later this week.

According to rumors, this appearance is expected to lead to a WrestleMania program between the two.

Dave Meltzer has now provided an update on the same, stating that Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee is officially listed as a match on WWE's internal schedule for WrestleMania 38.

"As of last night, Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee was listed as a match on the internal schedule for WrestleMania," Dave Meltzer reported.

This would be Vince McMahon's first in-ring match since facing CM Punk nearly a decade ago on an episode of Monday Night RAW in October 2012. While it is debatable how good of an idea it is for the 76-year-old to wrestle at this level, the rumors have surely got the fans talking.

Which WrestleMania match are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comments below.

