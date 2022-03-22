WWE Rumor Roundup: Epic plan for WrestleMania main event, Big push for the 'next Brock Lesnar', Possible spoiler on Cody Rhodes' return

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition will take a look at stories revolving around big names like Steve Austin, Gable Steveson and Brock Lesnar.

With WrestleMania just a few weeks away, the company is doing a stellar job of building up matches on the show. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Steve Austin's upcoming 'confrontation' with Kevin Owens which we will take an in-depth look at. So without further ado, let's dive in:

3) Rumors suggest that The Kevin Owens Show to main event WrestleMania 38 Saturday

Multiple outlets have reported that a source has revealed that Kevin Owen's segment is set to main event the WrestleMania Saturday event. This will be the first time ever that a promo segment will main event the Grandest Stage of Them All instead of a match.

The Kevin Owens Show will feature the returning Stone Cold Steve Austin. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer stated that fans can expect a brawl between the two men and that it won't just be a stunner. Multiple reports have also stated that Austin is in great shape ahead of his return.

2) Big push planned for Gable Steveson in WWE

Dave Meltzer has stated that WWE is planning to push Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson like Brock Lesnar when he debuts. As per his latest report on Observer Radio, his debut and subsequent push are not very far away.

Meltzer said that Steveson is going to be a RAW regular very soon and will get a big push as well:

"I'm pretty sure that some clips of the [NCAA] tournament will be on RAW tomorrow night because he's going to be on the RAW brand as a regular very, very soon -- and with a push."

1) Possible spoiler on Cody Rhodes' WWE return

Fightful Select has reported that Cody is likely to return to the company during 'Mania weekend and will probably appear at the event itself. They state that plans have been laid out for him for the post-WrestleMania RAW to be held on April 4th 2022.

The report also mentioned that WWE has ensured private travel for The American Nightmare so that his return remains a secret and doesn't get too much publicity.

