WWE Rumor Roundup – "The next Brock Lesnar" has been found, Cody Rhodes to face 14-time champion at WrestleMania 38, and more (March 11th, 2022)

The day's biggest story revolves around the plans to push a young superstar as the next Brock Lesnar.

We also have a massive update on Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 38 opponent as the former star could potentially face one of the most established stars in WWE.

Pete Dunne recently received a new name following his move to SmackDown, and we ended the roundup with backstage reactions to the unforeseen change.

#1. WWE wants Gable Steveson to become another Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Gable Steveson.

As reported by Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Gable Steveson will be fast-tracked to the main roster soon.

Additionally, WWE officials have high hopes for the Olympic gold medalist and plan on pushing him to be the next Brock Lesnar:

"Gable Steveson will also be fast-tracked to the main roster. Meltzer said, "the idea is for him to be another Brock Lesnar," reported Dave Meltzer via Cageside Seats.

Gable Steveson signed with WWE in September 2021 as part of the company's first-ever NIL deal.

The accomplished amateur wrestler has shared a close relationship with Brock Lesnar for several years as they are both from the University of Minnesota. Steveson was drafted to RAW last year, and while he's yet to make his full-fledged debut, fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing him perform inside the squared circle.

However, could Gable Steveson reach Brock Lesnar's level in WWE?

#2. Cody Rhodes to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38

Conflicting reports about Cody Rhodes' future have circulated over the past few days. While some believe Rhodes is on his way back to WWE, others aren't too confident about the return coming to fruition.

Dave Meltzer provided an update in the Newsletter and revealed WWE has set up a creative plan for Cody Rhodes to take on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Kevin Owens will have an angle with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Rollins, a 14-time champion in WWE, needs a WrestleMania match, and the creative team is angling towards a massive showdown featuring Cody Rhodes:

"WWE had its creative set up for a secret debut of Rhodes imminently, as in the next week or so, regarding how he was debuting and a match that has been confirmed would be with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania," Dave Meltzer revealed.

Please note the writing team will hold off on the plans until Rhodes signs a contract. As of this writing, the ex-AEW star is yet to put pen to paper on a full-time deal, and we should get more clarity on the situation in the next few days.

#3. Backstage reaction to Pete Dunne's new name

Pete Dunne appeared on the latest SmackDown episode, aligning himself with Sheamus & Ridge Holland. What caught fans off guard was Dunne's repackaging as "Butch." Now, Fightful Select has revealed several backstage notes on the name change.

Fightful learned WWE had planned "something very dumb" for the episode, and talent backstage speculated a known face was about to get a new moniker before the show.

There were wrestlers from outside the company who knew about the incoming change. An unnamed former WWE talent said the inspiration behind the name "Butch" is possibly from the Little Rascals TV series from 1950.

Butch is now an official member of the main roster. WWE initially had plans for Sheamus & Holland to face The New Day at WrestleMania 38. Big E, unfortunately, broke his neck on SmackDown, and the planned WrestleMania match is now in jeopardy. In case you haven't checked them out already, you can get all the latest updates on Big E's status right here.

