WWE News Roundup - Big E suffers broken neck, former world champion confirms he cannot wrestle again, AEW star was ready for a real fight with Brock Lesnar (March 11th, 2022)

#5. Big E issues update following a freak injury on WWE SmackDown

As seen on the most recent SmackDown episode, Big E landed on top of his head from Ridge Holland's released belly-to-belly suplex outside the ring. The match ended abruptly as Big E was stretchered away to the hospital for further diagnosis.

Big E posted a video from the hospital bed and confirmed a broken neck. The New Day member also sent a message of gratitude to all his supporters.

He urged fans not to worry about him as he sounded optimistic despite suffering a severe injury. Here's what Big E revealed:

"I can't thank all you beautiful people enough for all of your concern and your messages; it is very heartwarming. I can move all my digits. Can you see that? That is a good thing. Strength feels fine, but unfortunately, they tell me now that my neck is broken. So, there's that. But once again, thank you, everybody. I'm going to be alright. I'll be good. Don't worry. Go to sleep. Don't worry about me, for real, and I appreciate all of you."

Early tests have confirmed that E's broken neck could keep him away from WrestleMania 38. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its best wishes to Big E and as always, stay tuned for more updates on the former WWE Champion's condition.

#4. Hulk Hogan confirms that he will never wrestle again

Hulk Hogan's last official match happened in 2012.

Hulk Hogan is one of the greatest wrestling superstars of all time, and despite being 68 years old, there continues to be speculation about a possible in-ring return.

During an appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Hulk Hogan revealed that he doesn't expect to wrestle again as his body won't permit him to do so.

The WWE Hall of Famer shut down the possibility of another match or two with the following statement:

"No. I mean, the last 10 years, I've had 23 surgeries. You know, 10 back surgeries. Both hips, both knees. Forget it," revealed Hulk Hogan.

While Hogan has no intentions of stepping inside the squared circle, he would love to face Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar if the opportunity comes.

"The first one I'm trying to pick off would be Roman. Roman, you know, then I'd like to get to Brock, but good God, I'd be in a wheelchair by the time I'd get done with that," Hogan added. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Hulk Hogan might never compete in a full-fledged match again, but he could always be brought back for a non-wrestling role by WWE.

#3. Keith Lee opens up on his Royal Rumble spot with Brock Lesnar

Keith Lee and Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

While speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Keith Lee looked back at his Royal Rumble 2020 moment with Brock Lesnar.

The AEW star revealed that he was prepared for an actual fight with Brock Lesnar after the Beast Incarnate seemingly went against the planned spots for the match.

Lee had a meeting with Brock Lesnar and other officials before the match, and they planned out the contest around the Beast. While Brock Lesnar allegedly agreed to many of the ideas, the veteran superstar did his own thing once the match began.

"We didn't do a lot. Just from the walk down, and here's what made it. This Rumble happens, and everyone's got these ideas. And Brock is like, 'yeah, awesome, sure thing.' Then the bell rings, and he is just chucking people. 'Whatever you said you wanted to do doesn't matter anymore because either I don't remember or I don't care.' I was in the back like, 'oh, that's not what they said, I am going to have to fight him because I am not about to lose my s--t," said Keith Lee.

Brock Lesnar might not have followed the script, but he still made Keith Lee look like a million bucks during the Royal Rumble match. The AEW star said that Lesnar did more for him in four seconds than anybody else in his career:

"Then I get there, and it's like, no, he wants to work, okay. Tell him it's done and make it a show.' He could feel it; he is big selling me coming down and stuff. I'm like, 'that guy just did more for me in four seconds than just about anybody can," recalled the AEW star. (H/T 411Mania)

While Keith Lee is slowly getting used to AEW, Brock Lesnar is one of the crucial figures in WWE heading into WrestleMania 38.

#2. Bron Breakker was told to smile more after RAW appearance

Bron Breakker was recently called up to RAW as he teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa for a tag team match against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

During an exclusive interview on AdFreeShows.com following his RAW debut, the former NXT champion revealed the backstage advice he received on his first night on the red brand.

Breakker was told to "smile more" by many people, and the 24-year-old superstar was glad that he was getting many coaching tips from experienced talent and personnel within WWE.

"Probably smile more. Everybody was telling me that; I'm not sure I've been coached up on that thus far, but that's just another thing I got to work on and figure out how to make it my own, how to make it unique in my own way. I got so many coaching points to learn from that experience, man; there are so many things I can be able to take away from being a part of that. It was an honor," stated Bron Breakker.

WWE has big plans for Scott Steiner's nephew as he has been fast-tracked to the main roster ahead of WrestleMania 38. But do you see Bron Breakker becoming a mainstay in WWE's big leagues?

#1. Ronda Rousey reveals how long she plans on staying in WWE after WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey is busy preparing for a massive SmackDown Women's Championship clash against Charlotte Flair.

Ahead of the high-stakes bout, she confirmed that she would be a part of the WWE roster even after WrestleMania 38.

Rousey previously went on a lengthy hiatus to start a family with her husband, Travis Browne. However, she does not intend to take another break until the couple decides to have another child.

"Yes, I am staying [in WWE after WrestleMania 38]. I'll be staying for a while. I just had a baby. I'm not ready to have another one yet, so I'll be staying around 'till we're ready for number two or four," confirmed Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey has enjoyed a great run since her return to WWE, and she will walk into WrestleMania as the favorite to dethrone Charlotte Flair. Could we see a new SmackDown Women's Champion emerge at WrestleMania 38?

Let us know your thoughts on the stories that caught your attention from today's roundup. We'll see you again tomorrow with another stacked lineup!

