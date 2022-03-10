Bron Breakker was told to 'smile more' backstage at WWE RAW

WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker discussed his backstage experience on RAW after making his debut on the show this past Monday.

Breakker debuted on NXT in late 2021 and has been pushed heavily as the face of the brand ever since. Despite losing to Tomasso Ciampa at Halloween Havoc 2021, he won the NXT title from "The Blackheart" at NXT: New Year's Evil.

Breakker was recently involved in a feud with multiple superstars over the NXT Championship, including main roster star Dolph Ziggler. On the latest episode of RAW, Breakker debuted on the red brand in a tag team match. He teamed up with Ciampa to win against The Dirty Dawgs (Ziggler and Robert Roode).

During a recent appearance on the One-on-One Podcast, Bron Breakker spoke about his backstage experience on RAW, including being told to "smile" more.

When asked what advice stood out to him, Breakker had this to say:

“Probably smile more … Everyone is telling me that. It’s one of those…I’m just not sure I’ve been coached up on that thus far. It’s another thing I have to work on and figure out how to make it my own and make it unique in my own way. I got so many coaching points and things to learn from that experience. So many things I can take away to be part of that." (H/T EWrestlingNews)

It has not yet been confirmed if Breakker will appear on the next edition of the Monday Night Show.

Bron Breakker recently lost the NXT Championship

In a shocking turn of events, Breakker was bested for his NXT Title in the triple threat main event of this week's NXT. However, he was never pinned.

Defending the title against Tomasso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler in a fast-paced triple-threat encounter, Breakker fell victim to interference from Robert Roode.

The interference further allowed Ziggler to hit a superkick on Ciampa for the win, making him the new NXT Champion. Since he wasn't pinned, Breakker is expected to receive a rematch soon.

Do you think Bron Breakker needs to smile more? Do you think he can win back the NXT Title? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Angana Roy