WWE Rumor Roundup: Former champion to get a new name before return, SmackDown star's backstage behaviour after breaking Big E's neck, Big match planned

3. Ridge Holland apologetic about injuring Big E

Wade Keller of PWTorch reported that there is no backstage heat on Ridge Holland after he accidentally broke Big E's neck from a suplex on SmackDown:

''First of all, I will say I heard that Ridge Holland was very apologetic and very sorry about what happened backstage. He handled himself well,"

It is also said that Holland is not being blamed for anything as it was not a reckless move on his part. It is being seen as an unfortunate mishap which was nobody's fault in particular.

2. A new name being pitched for Elias in WWE

Former 24/7 Champion Elias has been out of action for months. Despite being ready to return, there are no plans for him as of now. Fightful Select reported that a new name has been pitched for Elias.

It was noted that the Drifter changed his look completely and now does not sport a long beard and long hair. A new name would mean a complete revamp of his character.

1. Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins planned for WrestleMania 38

There have been rumors floating around suggesting that Cody Rhodes is on his way to WWE, and will likely face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that Rhodes vs Rollins was listed internally up until last Friday.

Given that WWE teased Rhodes' return on RAW this week, Meltzer said that the match is probably still a lock. On RAW this week, the commentary team said that not having a match at WrestleMania is a 'Nightmare' for Rollins, hinting at Rhodes' nickname - The American Nightmare.

