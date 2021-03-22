WWE Rumor Roundup: Former Champion released; Top Superstar's wife criticises at Alexa Bliss; Spoiler for WM 37 Main-event; Heat on Charlotte Flair? - 22nd March 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. With Fastlane in the rear-view mirror, WWE is now gearing up for the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 37.

In today's edition, we will talk about WWE's possible plans for WrestleMania and what major changes we will get to see before the event takes place. This article will also take a look at Andrade's release from the company and if it has caused heat for Charlotte Flair.

Let's dive in and take a look at the biggest rumors and stories of the day:

#5 Backstage details on Andrade being released by WWE

WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future endeavors. https://t.co/h5HggeFPjv — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

As reported previously, Andrade asked for his WWE release a few weeks back. However, the request was not granted by the company. It was stated that WWE had no intention of letting Andrade go.

However, it was announced today that WWE and Andrade have officially parted ways. Dave Meltzer of WOR stated that while AEW is an option for Andrade, there is a higher chance that he will go back to CMLL or NJPW:

"He can go to CMLL and be the top guy but CMLL is not really running anything. He could go to New Japan. Takaaki Kidani loves him. So he could go back to New Japan. Again, it's one of those things like what's their budget like."

Andrade hinted that he was granted his release on Twitter before it was officially announced.

Dave Meltzer also stated that it would be a good idea for Andrade and Zelina Vega to team up again now that both of them are free agents. However, Andrade will first have to serve a 90-day no-compete clause before he can join another company.

