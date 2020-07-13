WWE Rumor Roundup: Former Champion tested positive for COVID-19; Drew McIntyre set to lose his World title to iconic Superstar; Vince McMahon's message for Brock Lesnar - 13 July 2020

Update on the return plans of 4-time WWE Champion, and more!

Welcome to the daily WWE Rumor Roundup for all the big stories and rumors!

Lesnar/McIntyre

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we talk about the biggest rumors, stories and updates from the day.

We have a packed edition of the roundup for you today as we will take a look at the return plans for multi-time WWE Champion, former US Champion testing positive for coronavirus and creative plans for former NXT Champion among much more.

The world has been reeling under the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and former US Champion Rusev has unfortunately contracted the virus. There have also been reports circulating suggesting that WWE is planning to take the WWE Championship off Drew McIntyre and give it another prominent Superstar.

So without any further ado, let us take a look at the 5 biggest stories and rumors of the day:

#5 Former WWE Superstar Rusev tested positive for COVID-19

Rusev was one of the multiple Superstars who got released by WWE due to COVID-19 budget cuts. Unfortunately for the Bulgarian Brute, his woes relating to the ongoing pandemic don't end there. The former US Champion has now announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Here is what Rusev had to say on his Twitch stream:

“I’m absolutely positive for COVID-19. I’m absolutely, one-hundred per cent, super, mega, incredibly positive. Yes, I got a phone call from the doctor.”

Rusev, who now goes by the name Miro, has been running a Twitch channel as well as a Youtube channel ever since he was let go by the WWE.

There were some rumors that Rusev will be joining Impact Wrestling once his 3-month no-compete clause is over. However, it seems unlikely that he will show up at the Slammiversary event for Impact Wrestling on July 15th.

Renee Young and Kayla Branxton were other big names associated with WWE who were infected by the Coronavirus.

