WWE Rumor Roundup: Former women's champion allegedly set to leave the company, Details on Liv Morgan's live-event incident with veteran, Huge return

We will cover what potentially transpired between Liv Morgan and Natalya at a recent live-event show, where the veteran no-sold the former's finisher. There were rumors that there could be some heat between the two. However, that may not be entirely true.

3) Potential backstage details on Natalya not selling Liv Morgan's finisher

In a recent WWE Saturday Night's Main Event show held in Sacramento on July 9th, Natalya seemingly went off-script during her match. Liv Morgan defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against The Queen of Harts and Ronda Rousey during the show.

Morgan hit her finisher and pinned Natalya for the three count to end the bout. After the pinfall, the former women's champion rose and left the ring without selling the finisher.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that there was reportedly an issue as Natalya was unhappy over something. However, it wasn't related to Morgan. He also stated that the situation was resolved immediately, and there is no problem as of now.

''I know there was a situation. I know that it was cleared up immediately that night, but it did happen. I guess she was mad, but it had nothing to do with Morgan, or any heat with her and Morgan, which, I would think if you watched the clip, that was the conclusion that you would come to, but it wasn’t that," said Meltzer.

2) Possible update on Bayley's WWE return

Former women's champion Bayley has been out of action for a year. She suffered a torn ACL and was expected to be sidelined for a few months. It now appears that The Role Model has healed and is reportedly training at the Performance Center, raising speculation about her return.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has stated that she will indeed be returning soon. Bayley is not the only female star to be returning to WWE as NXT's Zoey Stark is also rumored to return:

''Bayley and Zoey Stark should both be returning from knee surgery relatively soon. Bayley has been back training for her return. Returning booking ideas have been talked with that regard Stark in NXT.''

1) Uncertainty over Io Shirai's contract status with WWE

Former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai may be leaving WWE soon. It was previously reported that her current contract comes to an end in August. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has said she is pretty much gone from the company.

“Io Shirai’s pretty much got her foot out of the door. Pretty much gone.” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

The report also suggests Shirai could be leaving to spend more time with her family. The star's former tag team partner Kairi Sane had also left the company for similar reasons. However, the former NXT Champion responded to these rumors by saying 'rumors' and a puke emoji on Twitter. It will be interesting to see if the Japanese star continues with the promotion moving forward.

