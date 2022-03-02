WWE Rumor Roundup: Former WWE Champion set to join AEW, Multi-time world champion injured, Vince McMahon's plan to push top star nixed?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of WWE to you. In today's edition, we will take a look at two former superstars who are bound to join AEW soon.

Apart from that, we will look at why plans for a top SmackDown Superstar to get a big push could be in jeopardy. As reported earlier, Vince McMahon is reportedly keen to give Ricochet a push on SmackDown. However, that may not happen as per new reports.

So without any further ado, let’s dive in and take a look at the biggest rumors of the day:

#3 Jeff Hardy is set to join AEW

Former WWE star Jeff Hardy is reportedly AEW bound.

Former World Champion Jeff Hardy is on his way to AEW as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. Hardy, along with former WWE Superstar Shane Strickland, are AEW-bound as soon as their non-compete clause with their former company expires.

Jeff Hardy was released by the company after an incident during a live event when he refused to go to rehab. However, it was later revealed that Hardy's test results were negative, and the company tried to get him back. He is now set to join his brother Matt Hardy in AEW.

#2 Update on Randy Orton's injury on RAW

Randy Orton suffered an injury during his match against The Street Profits. Fightful Select have reported that Orton was working injured on RAW, which led to plans being changed at the last moment.

RK-Bro was initially set to defeat The Street Profits on RAW. But due to The Viper being injured, The Street Profits were awarded the win. Orton had issues with his ribs and 'got the wind knocked out of him'. He couldn't move well inside the ring.

#1 Ricochet might not get a push on WWE SmackDown

It has previously been reported that former United States Champion Ricochet is set for a big push on SmackDown. A report stated that Ricochet is being listed as the second top babyface on the blue brand after Drew McIntyre.

However, Ringside News has stated that the former North American Champion may not be getting as massive of a push as many expect. They say that the push will be short-term. It is still undecided at the moment.

