Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring you the very best rumors and news of the day. We take a look at why WWE delayed Bayley's heel turn on Sasha Banks and also some bad news on Ivar's injury on Monday Night RAW.

Adding to that, some inside details on how WWE are still making money off John Cena and more. We start with the unfortunate news of a Hall of Famer getting fired by WWE:

Vince McMahon fired WWE Hall of Famer after 36 years of service

PWInsider reported that there were going to be some more cuts in WWE yesterday, but it was all going to be in the office and the backstage section of the company. Wrestling Observer Newsletter added to the report later and claimed that 70 people lost their jobs in WWE by last night.

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has confirmed that he is one of the 70 people who were fired by WWE. He added that Vince McMahon had made the call to him directly to inform that he was no longer needed in the company. He tweeted:

"Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i am (sic) no longer needed. I'm ok with this. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks."

Just over an hour later, Gerald Brisco tweeted once again to thank everyone for their messages while also requesting the media to not ask for an interview right now.

"I appreciate all the well wishes I would also like to add that I need a little space so everyone asking for an interview at this time I need to step back take a deep breath just remember I have no anger just emotions at this time."

Apart from Gerald Brisco, Mike Rotunda and Sarah Stock were also released by WWE yesterday in the second phase of the mass exodus.