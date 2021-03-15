WWE Rumor Roundup: Heyman hints at top Superstar's return after 1 year; WrestleMania 37 update on Lesnar; John Cena Sr wanted current Champion fired; CM punk's new look- 15th March 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of WWE to you. With WrestleMania season in full swing, there is a lot of speculation on what the final card for this year's Grandest Stage of Them All is going to be.

We will take a look at what can be expected for WrestleMania 37 along with other interesting topics. This article will take a look at what the future may hold for Brock Lesnar and if he will be a part of WrestleMania this year.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the biggest stories and rumours of the day.

#5 Paul Heyman says Jimmy Uso is ready for WWE return

Paul Heyman is both co-host of Talking Smack and the Special Counsel for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Heyman and Reigns also have Jey Uso as part of their group.

Speaking on Talking Smack, Paul Heyman told Intercontinental Champion Big E that Jey Uso's brother Jimmy Uso is ready to return and could 'look out' for him as his brother Jey Uso does for Roman Reigns:

''He’s not just Main Event Jey Uso, he’s not just the right-hand man, he’s practically a secret service agent for Roman Reigns, for The Tribal Chief, for the end-all-be-all, for The Head of the Table, for the Universal Heavyweight Champion, for the main event of WrestleMania… which is why this morning I mentioned you. If you’re tired of it, if you want to protect that Championship reign, there is more than one Uso, and services are available.”

It has been rumored that Jimmy Uso will join The Tribal Chief's stable once he returns to WWE. Given how Jey Uso has blossomed into a credible singles performer since Jimmy Uso was out with injury, it'll be interesting to see if WWE will re-unite The Usos or put them in singles action going forward.

1 / 3 NEXT