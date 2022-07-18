WWE Rumor Roundup: Huge return set for SummerSlam 2022, Female talent frustrated with booking, More trouble for Vince McMahon

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the top WWE rumors of the day.

#3. More Vince McMahon allegation stories in the works

Vince McMahon has been in the news recently for allegations of paying millions to former female employees to keep affairs and sexual relationships a secret. This has even led to him stepping aside as WWE Chairman until the investigation is concluded.

A new report from PWInsider has suggested that more mainstream media allegation stories on Mr. McMahon are in the works. The report states that more former female employees of WWE are being reached out to.

"PWInsider.com has learned from someone who was contacted for a potential interview that HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel has been prepping a potential story on the McMahon allegations. They have been attempting to reach out to former female employees of the company."

They also reported that Wall Street Journal reporters are working on another story on Vince McMahon and expect to drop it in the coming weeks.

#2. Details on female talent reportedly being frustrated with their booking

Fightful Select reports that several WWE female talents "from top to bottom of the roster" have been frustrated with the booking of the women's division.

Changes have been made to integrate them more into the shows with varying levels of satisfaction.



A new report from Fightful Select has revealed details about creative frustration in the women's division. Several female stars were reportedly frustrated with their booking and utilization on the shows, especially on SmackDown, and were waiting to see where the "chips would fall" following WrestleMania 38.

The report notes that the return of Asuka and Lacey Evans alongside Charlotte Flair taking a break from WWE led to more female stars being featured on WWE programming. This reportedly started on the May 13 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Additionally, Ronda Rousey joining the blue brand also helped open things up. Sources have stated that Rousey has shown a willingness to work with a variety of female stars on SmackDown.

Finally, a comment was made on Vince McMahon's random appearances on the weekly shows after the allegations against him. The feeling backstage was that McMahon was more concerned about squeezing himself into the shows than ensuring the female division was booked properly.

#1. Major return possibly set for WWE SummerSlam 2022

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley could finally make her long-awaited return at SummerSlam later this month. PWInsider has reported that the Role Model is scheduled to be on-hand in Nashville for SummerSlam weekend:

"For those who have asked about the status of Bayley and when she's slated to return to WWE programming, PWInsider.com has learned she is scheduled to be in Nashville for Summerslam weekend. Bayley has been out of action since last summer after tearing her ACL while working out in the WWE Performance Center to prepare for the company's return to live crowds in the post-Thunderdome era."

Last year's SummerSlam witnessed two massive returns in Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. If the company plans to continue that tradition this year, there's no better star to return than Bayley.

The Role Model has been away from television for over a year now. The WWE Universe is eagerly awaiting her return, with the hope that she'll give the company's Women's division a much-needed shot in the arm.

