There is a noticeable feeling of a change in the WWE landscape. The company is slowly and steadily moving on from the pandemic era, and several changes have been made in the past few weeks. New angles, fresh concepts and a surprising backstage edict have been talked about in detail by the fans. Today's edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, thus, has a lot of interesting stories to cover.

The first and most intriguing of the lot is with regards to the identity of the Mystery Woman on SmackDown. There is a lot of speculation doing the rounds, and we've covered the best bits.

The details of the original plans for AJ Styles' AEW debut have also been revealed. We also have more details regarding WWE banning its talents from engaging with third-party platforms. The story, as you may have noticed, has garnered a lot of mainstream attention.

The canceled plans for AOP before the tag team's WWE release have been revealed as well. Finally, a top WWE Superstar has proposed the idea of being Triple H's final opponent.

#5. Speculation on the identity of the Mystery Woman on WWE SmackDown

As noted earlier, WWE has kickstarted a mission to freshen up the product, and that means the introduction of new faces.

WWE aired an intriguing vignette on the most recent episode of SmackDown, teasing the arrival of a new character on WWE TV.

A mysterious woman in high heels and a fur coat was shown during the brief vignette, and the fans have already begun speculating about the Superstar who could portray the new character.

The name that tops the list is Chelsea Green, who has been earmarked for a main roster call-up in recent months. There are also rumors that Green could be a part of RETRIBUTION, but the new gimmick may suit her more than the rebellious faction.

Eva Marie, who left WWE in 2017, commented on the Mystery Woman angle, which could have also been a potential teaser of a comeback.

Legs for dayssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) September 5, 2020

Marie even recently told The Wrap that she would be all in for a WWE return for the right reasons.

"WWE is my No. 1. My home. My family. They prepared me for all the things I am doing and what I want to do in my career. I am forever grateful to the company, to Vince [McMahon], Hunter [Triple H] and Stephanie [McMahon]. If it made sense, of course I'd come back home."

Other names are also being discussed for the role, and they include Carmella, Peyton Royce, and Tessa Blanchard.