WWE Rumor Roundup: Injured Superstar unexpectedly released ahead of return; Brock Lesnar to face retired icon at WrestleMania 37? Major update on Sasha Banks and Big E - 8th September 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE. As reported earlier, former RAW Tag Team Champions AOP have been released from WWE. We have a major update on their release for you.

We will also take a look at the future of AJ Styles in WWE, Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania opponent, and much more in today's edition. After the gruesome attacks suffered by Big E and Sasha Banks on SmackDown, find out what the future hold for these two Superstars.

So without further ado, let us dive into the biggest updates from the day:

#5 Rezar was set to return before getting fired by WWE

The reason why the Authors of Pain has been absent from WWE was because on-half of the team - Rezar- had suffered a serious injury. It was believed that he had not been medically cleared which is why WWE decided to release him and his tag-team partner.

However, in a new update from the Observer as well as Tom Colohue, Rezar had actually been cleared to compete and AOP were set to return before being fired. Colohue also stated that the team was scheduled to return at SummerSlam and feud with Street Profits.

AOP were due to return sometime around SummerSlam and feud with the Street Profits. I mentioned it before SummerSlam that this was likely to happen and this was when they were expected to come through.

AOP had been pushed as a monstrous force on the main roster and it came as a huge surprise to everyone when WWE announced that Rezar and Akam were released from the company.

Their former manager Paul Ellering has also stated that there were plans for him to manage them again on the main roster.