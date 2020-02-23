WWE Rumor Roundup: Jerry Lawler hints at RAW Superstar joining AEW, WrestleMania 36 card revealed and more – 23 February 2020

WWE Rumor Roundup

In today's WWE Rumor Roundup, we take a look at the big change in Elimination Chamber planned by WWE this year, update on Sasha Bank's injury and more. We also have some interesting comments by Goldberg on the 'annoying' Superstar he does not see eye to eye with.

Before we get to all that, let's take a look at the two headline-makers of the day:

Jerry Lawler hints at RAW Superstar joining AEW

Matt Hardy's time in WWE is coming to an end and Jerry Lawler has also acknowledged this. The RAW commentator has hinted that Hardy could be on his way to AEW next month.

Hardy's cryptic start to a tweet following RAW last week was discussed on "The Jerry Lawler Show" and the Hall of Famer spoke about how the first three words hinted at an AEW move.

It [the tweet] started out as ‘Against Every Warning, I showed up at RAW.’ And the first three words ‘against every warning, were all capitalized. So, if you really look, if you really looked at the tweet. The first three words started with AEW.

I doubt if he’s gonna sign back with WWE. And, you know, I think he’s trying to let everybody know that he may be going to AEW but I’m…I don’t know. I don’t know for sure.

WrestleMania 36 card revealed?

WrestleMania season is set to begin and WWE are planning things swiftly for the show of shows. Dave Meltzer has reported on Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE already have 12 matches listed for the show of shows:

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Universal Championship) Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (NXT Women's Championship) Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (RAW Women's Championship) Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship) Bayley vs. Naomi (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship) Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo (WWE United States Championship) Edge vs. Randy Orton John Cena vs. Elias The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles Women's Tag Team Championship match Women's Battle Royal Men's Battle Royal

Going by the card, it looks like this year's WrestleMania could be even longer. Last year's PPV was 7 hours long and was a talking point among the WWE Universe.

