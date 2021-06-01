WWE Rumor Roundup: Jim Ross responsible for 'killing' former World Champion's push, major babyface turn planned, Aalyah Mysterio's future (1st June 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest backstage stories and rumors from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories involving Vince McMahon.

This article will also take a look at the injury sustained by a former WWE Champion, Aalyah Mysterio's future, and much more. Aalyah was a prominent on-screen character last year but has been absent for months. We will also take a look at why 'The Maharaja' Jinder Mahal is missing.

So without further ado, let's dive in and check out the biggest rumors of the day:

#5 Bruce Prichard on how WWE ruined Kevin Nash's run as Diesel

Speaking on Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, Prichard explained how WWE mucked up Kevin Nash's first run as the WWE Champion. He revealed that Diesel was a popular character because he was a 'tough guy' and beat people up. However, Jim Ross' idea to add more layers to his character eventually led to his downfall as the WWE Champion.

''All of sudden, everything I loved about Diesel went away because he became Kevin Nash from East Tennessee University and a Basketball player." said Prichard

WWE changed Diesel's character to make him more likable by highlighting Kevin Nash's real-life achievements. However, the idea backfired as Diesel became unpopular as the WWE Champion despite being a babyface.

''Everything that was cool about him went away because somebody felt, 'God damn, we've got to credentials. You've got to have credentials. You've got to have a real story about these guys; he could have been a two-and-a-half-time All-American.' Nobody gives a fu** about that sh**,'' said Prichard

Prichard further explained that people found Diesel cool because he kicked a**es. That was the character that the fans were behind. By adding his real-life persona into the mix, WWE pushed the fanbase away as nobody was interested in Kevin Nash.

