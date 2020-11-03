WWE Rumor Roundup: Kofi Kingston unhappy with WWE, Big match for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania and more - 3rd November 2020

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we take you through the day's top WWE stories. Today, there are some interesting things to look at as Jim Ross takes shots at WWE, Braun Strowman names his pick for Team RAW, and more.

There's also an update on why RETRIBUTION attacked Tucker, but before that, let's look at the two headline-makers of the day:

#5 Mark Henry wants a big match for Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry wants Ronda Rousey to return to the ring as soon as possible. He wants the former RAW Women's Champion back before WrestleMania next year.

Mark Henry added that he wants to see 12-time Women's champion Charlotte Flair to face the returning star at The Show of Shows. Talking on the Heavy Live with Scoop B, Henry said:

"I can't wait. I pray in my prayers every night. I pray that Ronda Rousey comes back to wrestle, man. I hope she does. If anybody knows Ronda, please tell Ronda to come back to wrestling. I mean, that was the best part of watching last year's WrestleMania, was to see her development. [It was] the BEST beginning in pro wrestling I ever saw."

"I think that the greatness of Charlotte would even challenge Ronda Rousey. I think that also Becky is at home getting ready to have a baby and she won't be back in time for WrestleMania, so I'm already making the business decision to put her and Charlotte together [laughs]. But the year after next, I want to see Becky get that chance, one-on-one." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Ronda Rousey has been away from the WWE ring for over 15 months now. She took a break after dropping the title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 and rumors about her possible return have been going around.