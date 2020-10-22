WWE Rumor Roundup: Linda McMahon apologized to AEW star; Charly Caruso romantic angle; Triple H had to refuse big role; Why Braun Strowman was 'passed on' - 22nd October 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where the article tries and brings the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE. With WWE inching towards Hell in a Cell, there are a lot of interesting ongoings happening in WWE.

On today's edition, the article will talk about why Linda McMahon had to apologize to an AEW Star, Triple H refusing a big role in WWE, why Paul Heyman did not want former World Champion and former WWE Superstar accusing the company of lifting his idea.

So without any further ado, let us jump right in and take a look at the big stories from the day:

#5 Linda McMahon apologised to Jim Ross after he was fired by WWE

In a recent episode of Grilling JR, former WWE announcer Jim Ross talked about the time he was released by WWE. Jim Ross talked about how he was disappointed that Triple H did not stick up for him and also revealed that Vince McMahon's wife Linda McMahon was apologetic after the icon had been sacked.

Jim Ross revealed that Linda McMahon clearly told him that it is what Vince McMahon wants to do even though she did not want to get involved.

"I don't think Linda was either, quite frankly. She just said, 'I'm sorry we're doing this. I didn't want to get involved, but it's what Vince wants, and you know how that goes.' I said, 'I sure do. Don't worry about it. You're just doing your job.'" (H/T WrestlingInc)

Jim Ross is now a part of AEW and can be seen on AEW Dynamite every week as a commentator on the show. Jim Ross was considered the voice of WWE for a long time and it had come as a surprise to everyone when the veteran was released by Vince McMahon in favour of younger announcers.