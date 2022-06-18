WWE Rumor Roundup - Major fear over Randy Orton's status, Superstar fired due to failed drug test, More allegations against Vince McMahon to surface?

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. Unsurprisingly enough, Vince McMahon's name is trending on the wrestling side of social media after he stepped aside as WWE's CEO and Chairman.

#1. Backstage news on Randy Orton's return, backup SummerSlam opponent for Roman Reigns

Fightful reported yesterday that Randy Orton could undergo surgery soon, which could keep him out of action for the remainder of the year. The Viper is currently on the sidelines due to a back injury, and there is legitimate concern backstage about whether he will be available for SummerSlam.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Randy Orton's planned SummerSlam match against Roman Reigns is in real jeopardy of getting nixed.

The creative team is prepared for the worst-case scenario and has already lined up a backup opponent for The Tribal Chief. Meltzer added that Riddle was not earmarked for a SummerSlam showdown with Reigns as of this writing:

"Orton may need back surgery and those with knowledge of the situation said that the planned Reigns vs. Orton main event for 7/30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville is in jeopardy. There is a backup plan for Reigns but we were told at press time the plan was not Riddle," said Meltzer.

Roman Reigns' relaxed schedule has been fervently debated online over the past few days. We've now received a list of Reigns' upcoming appearances, and you can check that out right here.

#2. WWE released Troy "2 Dimes" Donovan due to a failed drug test

Troy Donovan @troydonovanwwe Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back 🐺

It was reported last week that Troy "2 Dimes" Donovan was fired by WWE because of an undisclosed "policy issue."

A former member of Tony D'Angelo's family, Donovan wrestled at multiple NXT tapings and was also part of the In Your House card before his exit. Dave Meltzer revealed that the company released the superstar because he failed a drug test:

Troy "2 Dimes" Donovan, who had wrestled independently as Cole Karter including with AEW, was fired for a failed drug test," wrote Meltzer.

Troy Donovan wrestled extensively on the independent circuit as "Cole Karter" before making his WWE debut in April earlier this year. As noted in a tweet since his release, Karter is eager to continue his career and even promised to return to WWE.

His comeback is a real possibility as John Laurinaitis has already told Karter about applying for a job within a year.

"John Laurinaitis told him that if everything is clear he should apply for a job to return in about a year," added the Wrestling Observer journalist. (H/T: Inside the Ropes)

While Troy "2 Dimes" Donovan has experienced a woefully short WWE run, he seems focused on building up his resume outside the company.

#3. Vince McMahon's legal team is anticipating more sexual abuse allegations

It hasn't been the best of days at Titan Towers. Vince McMahon voluntarily stepped down as the promotion's Chairman and CEO earlier today, and Stephanie McMahon was announced as his temporary replacement.

Vince McMahon is at the center of a massive investigation and the situation might not get any better for the 76-year-old based on the latest updates. A Sports Illustrated report has revealed that Vince McMahon's legal team is prepared for more accusations to emerge in the public domain.

It was noted that Vince McMahon could face a rough time ahead as "every ugly part of his past" could come to the fore. Here's what Justin Barrasso stated:

"Currently in his fifth decade running WWE, McMahon, 76, has his legal team preparing for further sexual abuse allegations, Sports Illustrated has learned," reported Barrasso. "Every ugly part of his past will be dug up, as well as the transgressions of those surrounding him."

The long-term future of Vince McMahon is one of the most significant talking points amongst wrestling fans at the moment. Will Vince McMahon step down permanently as the Chairman & CEO? Find out more here.

