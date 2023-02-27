WWE Rumor Roundup: Massive push for Seth Rollins canceled, Roman Reigns saved by big change in WrestleMania plans

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's list looks at a huge possible change in WrestleMania plans that worked out well for Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, it also led to Seth Rollins being denied a massive opportunity after nearly seven years.

Additionally, we received an insight into the potential idea behind Brock Lesnar's first-time-ever match with RAW Superstar at WrestleMania Hollywood. Here, we look at the biggest rumors that have dominated WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Does Brock Lesnar really want to face Omos at WrestleMania Hollywood?

In a shocking turn of events, MVP called out Brock Lesnar for forcing a controversial finish to his match against Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber. He labeled Lesnar a "coward" and announced that Omos had challenged The Beast to a match at WrestleMania.

The prospect of a bout between Brock Lesnar and Omos at WrestleMania left several WWE fans in confusion. Dave Meltzer recently shared an insight into the booking. He revealed that the angle would not be booked until The Beast agreed. However, he also found it hard to believe that Lesnar would have asked for a match against Omos.

"If Brock really didn’t want to do it, it wouldn’t happen. Whether it’s Vince McMahon or whoever is telling him that. So Brock couldn’t have hated it that much. But I find it almost impossible to believe Brock requested this match because I don’t think anybody would request a match with him," said Meltzer.

Rohit Pant @wrestle_chatter



Are they really gonna put Brock Lesnar vs Omos on WWE



Is it just me or you are also not liking this? You can use retweet button If you against this idea.



Are they really gonna put Brock Lesnar vs Omos on WWE #WrestleMania39 card?

MVP demanded Lesnar show up on RAW this week to answer Omos' challenge. It remains to be seen how The Beast will respond to the proposal of a bizarre feud on the Road to WrestleMania.

#2 Huge change in backstage plans to potentially split Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Hollywood. However, per Fightful Select, the original plans were to split The Tribal Chief's titles ahead of the biggest wrestling show of the year.

The creative team initially wanted The Rock to return and challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship only. But those plans were reportedly changed once it was clear that The Great One would not make his in-ring return in time for WrestleMania.

#3 Seth Rollins seemingly denied a much-awaited world championship run in WrestleMania season

As per reports, there were plans to have Seth Rollins win the WWE Championship if Roman Reigns' titles were split. It could have led to The Architect defending his world title against Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, those plans were scrapped after The Rock's return was no longer in the picture.

If not for the change in plans mentioned above, Seth Rollins could have won the world championship for the first time in four years. It would also have been his first WWE Championship reign since 2016. For now, The Architect is focused on his WrestleMania feud with Logan Paul, and the two superstars are expected to cross paths soon on RAW.

