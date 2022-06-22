WWE Rumor Roundup: Megastar likely to leave the company soon, Riddle's future after loss to Roman Reigns, RAW Superstar to be pushed like Triple H

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting rumors relating to Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sasha Banks.

Cody Rhodes suffered a pectoral injury before his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare went ahead with the bout despite suffering a severe injury. He is on a hiatus now and will likely be out for nine months. The silver lining, however, is that he will likely get a massive push when he returns:

3) Cody Rhodes to be pushed like Triple H

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that there is talk of giving Rhodes' the 2001/02 treatment Triple H got. The Game returned from a serious injury in 2001 and was immediately pushed to the moon. Despite leaving as a heel, he returned to major pop from the fans.

''WWE filmed his surgery so the footage will be used in future promotional packages. There is at least talk right now of giving him the HHH 2001/2002 treatment where his return is built up to be a huge deal,'' noted Meltzer.

Rhodes was the biggest babyface on RAW and was set to have significant programs during the summer. He was believed to win the Money in the Bank contract had he not been injured. He will likely return around Royal Rumble, so there is a chance he might even win it.

2) Sasha Banks possibly set to leave WWE by this week

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Sasha Banks' status with the company. WrestlingInc had reported that The Boss has been released by the company. However, Andrew Zarian of Mat Men noted that she wasn't formally let go but was working on proctoring a release.

Dave Meltzer, on Saturday Night's Main Event, has stated that Banks is indeed looking to leave WWE. She hasn't been released yet but will likely get her exit approved this week. He said that the two parties are still negotiating right now, and it will soon come to a closure:

''The last I asked, which would have been two days ago, it was not final but it wouldn’t shock me if it happened this week. That is how it was described to me a couple of days ago."

1) Future plans for Riddle in WWE

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that the company is planning a long-term feud between Seth Rollins and Riddle. The Original Bro lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns on SmackDown last week. Despite giving a splendid performance, the former United States Champion couldn't measure up to The Tribal Chief:

''The idea is, with Cody out, that Rollins who is, you know, top heel on the brand, probably is going to be doing a program with Riddle, and there’s nothing wrong with that."

Meltzer noted that Rollins' attack on Riddle on RAW would set up a big feud between the two for SummerSlam. He said that since Rollins is already a part of the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match, the two men won't have a bout at the namesake premium live event.

