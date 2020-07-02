WWE Rumor Roundup: Multi-time World Champion hints at in-ring return for one last match; Renee Young makes unexpected announcement; Roman Reigns' heel turn speculation - 2nd July 2020

Unexpected announcement, concern over SummerSlam, and more!

Welcome to the daily WWE Rumor Roundup for all the big stories and rumors!

Reigns/Undertaker

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest stories and updates from the crazy world of WWE.

On today's edition, we will be discussing how a legend has hinted at making his in-ring return, a major announcement by Renee Young, the possibility of former WWE Champion The Big Dog Roman Reigns returning as a heel, and much more.

#5 Sting hints at a match with WWE legend The Undertaker?

I'm timid but if you don't mind a little arm wrap I'm in. Just don't go fast — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 2, 2020

Former 6-time WCW World Champion Sting recently posted a cryptic Tweet in which he hinted at having one more 'last ride'. While the hint was obviously for The Undertaker whose Docu-Series on WWE Network is called 'The Last Ride', Kevin Nash responded by saying that he is open for it.

Sting had to retire in 2016 following injury issues and has not had a match since then. Both Sting and The Undertaker have expressed interest in facing each other as it has been a dream match for fans for over 20 years. However, with both men now retired, the chances of the match are grim.

Here is what The Undertaker had told ComicBook.com when asked about a possible match with Sting.

Well, in this world, you never say never, but I think as great as it sounds on paper... And it does, I mean obviously, that is a super marquee match, right? But where I kind of differ from a lot of people is I look past the marquee value, and I look on the ability to deliver. So like you said, there's so many people that are clamoring for that match that I just don't know that the match could deliver on the people's expectations.

