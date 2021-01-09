WWE Rumor Roundup - News on real-life heat between Seth Rollins and top Superstar, Big name going to AEW? Vince McMahon's changed opinion about Randy Orton - 9th January 2021

Welcome back to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. Just as everyone is settling into the new year, WWE is also getting ready for Royal Rumble, and many developments are cropping up with each passing day.

Today's Rumor Roundup has some big stories, and we begin with an update regarding the reported backstage heat between Seth Rollins and a popular Superstar.

A big name, who was on WWE's radar, could end up joining AEW. Another highly-rated talent has attracted WWE's interest.

WWE recently held the Legends Night edition of RAW, and two popular names didn't appear despite being advertised.

It has now been revealed that a former WWE Superstar outrightly rejected the company's offer after hearing the details of his role, while another wasn't even formally invited.

Details of Vince McMahon's opinion of Randy Orton from back in the day have also been revealed. Finally, we end the Roundup with all the information about WWE's nixed plans to introduce a new face in the Roman Reigns storyline on SmackDown.

#5. Update on the backstage beef between Seth Rollins and Riddle in WWE

Riddle and Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins' comments that he had no intentions to work with Riddle from back in October 2020 opened a can of worms regarding the backstage relationship between the two WWE Superstars.

It was noted that an Instagram post from Riddle's wife, in which she took a shot at Becky Lynch, was one of the prime reasons behind the beef between Riddle and Rollins. The Original Bro's negative comments about Rollins, as revealed by a fan, didn't help matters either as the speculation about the heat between the Superstars continued to dominate the world of wrestling.

It has now been revealed in a Fightful Select report that Seth Rollins and Riddle might have squashed their beef.

Fightul spoke to sources who were backstage at Survivor Series 2020, and it was revealed that Riddle and Rollins approached each other at the pay-per-view and talked about their issues. The problems were reportedly rectified, and both Superstars seem open to working with each other.

People in WWE noted that while Rollins didn't look at Riddle during their Survivor Series match, the beef between the two seems to have been squashed, and that's great news for the fans.