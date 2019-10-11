WWE Rumor Roundup: Paul Heyman fighting to have two stars on RAW, controversial Superstar gains Vince McMahon's respect backstage - 10th October 2019

Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon.

We're back! I'm hoping you need no introduction as to what we do here every day.

Today's roundup is as stacked as it was yesterday and how can it not be? It's WWE Draft week!

Sasha Banks' name has made it to today's edition and she features in two stories of contrasting nature. While one is certainly good news for the fans of The Boss, the other may invoke some concern.

We have backstage news on the 'tense' talks between Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon that happened on last week's RAW. The identity of the man behind the entire Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman angle was also disclosed. Heyman also reportedly wants two Superstars on RAW while Fox officials have put forth two names that they intend to see on SmackDown.

The format and other important details of the Draft were also revealed.

WWE also signed an exciting new talent from the independent circuit who, incidentally, was in the running to be a contestant on WWE's Tough Enough.

We were also provided with some interesting details about Finn Balor's salary now that he is back in NXT.

So without any further delay, here is today's roundup:

#1. Sasha Banks has earned Vince McMahon's respect

There was a time not too long ago when Sasha Banks was labelled as a trouble maker backstage. Her attitude was brought into question after she reportedly walked away after losing the Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania.

The Boss is back now and she looks better than ever as a heel. Banks has even managed to get into the good books of Vince McMahon, as revealed by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.

As per Sapp, Banks has earned the respect of the boss in the past few months.

Banks was recently involved in a RAW Women's title feud with Becky Lynch and despite losing to The Man at Hell in a Cell, both women managed to put on the best match of the night.

Banks is currently out with an undisclosed injury. More on that later on in the roundup!

