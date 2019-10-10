WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman had a 'tense' meeting before RAW

Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman make the big decisions on RAW

One of the most controversial WWE moments of 2019 so far took place in the main event of the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view when Seth Rollins struck “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with a sledgehammer, prompting the referee to stop the match.

Following an overwhelmingly negative response from fans, the Universal Championship rivals did not appear on the October 7 episode of RAW, with WWE deciding to focus on other storylines instead.

Speaking to Korey Gunz on the latest edition of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions, Tom Colohue reported that RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon were “not happy” as they debated how to book the fallout from Rollins vs. Wyatt in a meeting before Monday’s show.

“Paul Heyman, in charge of RAW, was obviously in a production meeting with Vince McMahon, in which they were deciding how RAW was going to go. They laid out earlier that they would work on it from there. Paul Heyman was not happy with that situation. I don’t think Vince McMahon was very happy with that situation as a result.”

Discussing WWE’s decision not to use Rollins and Wyatt, Colohue added that the debate led to a “tense” moment between Heyman and McMahon ahead of RAW.

“We will see in the coming weeks about that one [if Wyatt stays on RAW or moves to SmackDown in the draft], but I know it was a tense moment in the production meeting where they just had to have that discussion [how to book Rollins and Wyatt], clear the air a little bit and decide where they’re going next. I don’t think not mentioning it was the right way, personally.”

What’s next for Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt?

Seth Rollins will captain Team Hogan against Team Flair in a five-on-five match at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on October 31, which presumably means he will not be defending his Universal Championship on the show.

As for Bray Wyatt, it has been widely reported that he suffered an injury at Hell In A Cell, but he still appeared in a post-show segment after Monday’s episode of RAW to attack Cesaro.

With the 2019 draft set to take place on the October 11 episode of SmackDown and October 14 episode of RAW, it is currently unclear if the Rollins vs. Wyatt storyline will continue over the next few weeks.

