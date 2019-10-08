WWE News: The Fiend returns after RAW goes off-air and takes out former United States Champion

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Tonight's RAW from Bakersfield, California was set to provide the fans with the fallout from Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Much to the displeasure of the fans, neither the WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins nor 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt showed up on tonight's show. Only a video package from their Hell in a Cell encounter was presented to the viewers.

Although the fans catching up the show on television didn't get a glimpse of Seth Rollins or Bray Wyatt, the case was quite different for those in attendance.

Thanks to Adam Waybright on Twitter, we now know that The Fiend made his presence felt after RAW went off the air and attacked the former WWE United States Champion, Cesaro.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt interrupts the dark match between The Miz and Cesaro. #RAW pic.twitter.com/MDR1UuWa5b — Adam Waybright (@WaybrightAdam) October 8, 2019

The post-RAW incident

This week's RAW ended with the entire roster of the Red brand trying to prevent Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman from engaging in a brawl. As the show went off-air, the undefeated heavyweight boxer, Tyson Fury, knocked out Cesaro as he attempted to get in his face.

Tyson Fury with the knockout blow to Cesaro after #RAW goes off air! pic.twitter.com/dkrQGFQ8B6 — Adam Waybright (@WaybrightAdam) October 8, 2019

That was just the beginning of a very bad night for the former WWE United States Champion. Cesaro then took on The Miz in a post-RAW matchup but before it even started, The Fiend attacked and took him out with the Mandible Claw.

The Fiend and Seth Rollins

The highly-anticipated clash between Seth Rollins and The Fiend inside the demonic Hell in a Cell structure took this Sunday. However, the fans were outraged as the match had ended in a no-contest. It was believed that WWE will be providing some sort of explanation behind the termination of a Hell in a Cell match due to referee stoppage on tonight's show but nothing of that sort took place.

Instead, both the WWE Universal Champion and The Fiend missed the worldwide-broadcasted version of RAW. It was later revealed Seth Rollins was at the arena but didn't make any on or off-screen appearance.

Hopefully, the questions will be answered in the upcoming weeks.

